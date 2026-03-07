Kendall Wells' Power Surge Continues as Oklahoma's Run-Rule Streak Continues
NORMAN — Kendall Wells just keeps on mashing.
Wells, Oklahoma's freshman catcher, bashed her 17th home run of the season, helping the sixth-ranked Sooners to a 8-0, six-inning win over Abilene Christian in the first of two games Saturday at Love's Field.
OU will take on Louisiana at 5:10 p.m. in the second game of the day.
The Sooners (20-2) have won 10 consecutive games.
The Sooners already led 4-0 when Wells came up with two outs in the fourth.
She turned on the first pitch, driving it well out to left center to extend the lead with her 251-foot, two-run shot.
The Sooners took the lead in the second on Ailana Agbayani's two-run homer to left.
The home run was the fourth of the season for Agbayani, tying her home run total from last season.
The Sooners stretched their lead in the second inning on Gabbie Garcia's RBI double to left center.
Kendall Wells drew a walk to begin the inning before Ella Parker's infield single and an error advanced Wells to third.
Parker was thrown out at second on a delayed steal just before Garcia's hit.
Allyssa Parker then delivered her first career triple, roping a hard liner just inside the third-base bag, then getting a favorable bounce off the wall in foul territory down the lune to allow her to get to third standing and make it 4-0.
In the fourth, Agbayani delivered her 200th career hit in much different fashion than her 199th.
Agbayani laid down a bunt just in front of the plate, curving her body to avoid the ball as she exited the box and easily beating it out.
Freshman Lexi McDaniel made it 7-0 with a leadoff, pinch-hit home run in the sixth. The line-drive home run to left was the sixth of the season for McDaniel and her third pinch-hit home run.
The Sooners have a nation-leading 94 home runs this season, already tying the 2013 team for the ninth-most in a season in program history.
Oklahoma then ended the game on a run rule after Agbayani's single and stolen base, Kasidi Pickering's single, and Ella Parker's hard grounder to short that bounced away for an error.
The Sooners have won nine consecutive games by run rule.
In the first inning of the first game since regular third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament, Sooners starting third baseman Sydney Barker got plenty of action.
Allyssa Parker worked a 1-2-3 first inning, with all three outs coming on ground balls to Barker.
Parker improved to 2-0 with his six-ining complete game, her longest outing of the season. She allowed just two hits and walked none with four strikeouts.
Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.