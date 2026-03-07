Kendall Wells' Power Surge Continues as Oklahoma's Run-Rule Streak Continues

NORMAN — Kendall Wells just keeps on mashing.

Wells, Oklahoma's freshman catcher, bashed her 17th home run of the season, helping the sixth-ranked Sooners to a 8-0, six-inning win over Abilene Christian in the first of two games Saturday at Love's Field.

OU will take on Louisiana at 5:10 p.m. in the second game of the day.

The Sooners (20-2) have won 10 consecutive games.

The Sooners already led 4-0 when Wells came up with two outs in the fourth.

She turned on the first pitch, driving it well out to left center to extend the lead with her 251-foot, two-run shot.

251 on a line 🚀



17th HR for @KendallWells__ 📈 pic.twitter.com/6mlMqbGtln — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 7, 2026

The Sooners took the lead in the second on Ailana Agbayani's two-run homer to left.

The home run was the fourth of the season for Agbayani, tying her home run total from last season.

Airlana Agbayani cuts through the wind ✈️ pic.twitter.com/6mamwpTRS9 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 7, 2026

The Sooners stretched their lead in the second inning on Gabbie Garcia's RBI double to left center.

Kendall Wells drew a walk to begin the inning before Ella Parker's infield single and an error advanced Wells to third.

Parker was thrown out at second on a delayed steal just before Garcia's hit.

Allyssa Parker then delivered her first career triple, roping a hard liner just inside the third-base bag, then getting a favorable bounce off the wall in foul territory down the lune to allow her to get to third standing and make it 4-0.

In the fourth, Agbayani delivered her 200th career hit in much different fashion than her 199th.

Agbayani laid down a bunt just in front of the plate, curving her body to avoid the ball as she exited the box and easily beating it out.

Freshman Lexi McDaniel made it 7-0 with a leadoff, pinch-hit home run in the sixth. The line-drive home run to left was the sixth of the season for McDaniel and her third pinch-hit home run.

The Sooners have a nation-leading 94 home runs this season, already tying the 2013 team for the ninth-most in a season in program history.

Oklahoma then ended the game on a run rule after Agbayani's single and stolen base, Kasidi Pickering's single, and Ella Parker's hard grounder to short that bounced away for an error.

The Sooners have won nine consecutive games by run rule.

In the first inning of the first game since regular third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament, Sooners starting third baseman Sydney Barker got plenty of action.

Allyssa Parker worked a 1-2-3 first inning, with all three outs coming on ground balls to Barker.

Parker improved to 2-0 with his six-ining complete game, her longest outing of the season. She allowed just two hits and walked none with four strikeouts.