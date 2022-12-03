Skip to main content

Oklahoma QB Hits the Transfer Portal

Ralph Rucker, who was the backup in the Alamo Bowl, announced Friday he intends to leave the Sooners with three years eligibility.

Oklahoma is beginning to get some offseason answers in the quarterback room.

Ralph Rucker, who ascended to the backup spot for the Alamo Bowl in 2021, announced Friday he’ll enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility.

Rucker made the announcement on Twitter.

“I was born a 4th generation Sooner and haver been a fan my whole life,” Rucker posted. “When I received a call from coach Lincoln Riley and he offered me a position on this football team, it was an absolute dream come true.”

Rucker, from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, TX, was one of four finalists for the prestigious Tom Landry Award as the top high school football player in North Texas after his senior year in 2020.

Rucker passed for 3,423 yards and 47 touchdowns as a senior with just three interceptions. The 6-foot-, 195-pound Rucker also rushed for 1,044 yards and 12 TDs.

He was a preferred walk-on at OU, and was the Sooners’ third-team QB behind Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams for most of the 2021 season. After Rattler transferred to South Carolina, Rucker was Williams’ backup during last year’s Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon.

