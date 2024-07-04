Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold Focused on 'Leadership' at Manning Passing Academy
Jackson Arnold rubbed elbows with the nation’s elite last weekend.
The Oklahoma quarterback was one of many entrenched starting quarterbacks to spend the end of June at the Manning Passing Academy.
Arnold competed against the nation’s top quarterbacks, including former OU star Dillon Gabriel, before returning back to summer workouts and reporting to Norman for fall camp next month.
Competing with elite signal callers from across the country is another step for Arnold, who said he’s worked on his presence off the field as well as improving his skill on it throughout this offseason.
“It’s been good. A lot of grinding, a lot of hard work,” Arnold told Chris Gordy, the host of the Locked on SEC podcast, at the Manning Passing Academy. “Spring ball just kind of focusing on the details but not only that, focusing on leadership too. Just kind of stepping up and showing those guys around that I can take the reins and I can lead those guys into battle.”
Brent Venables praised Arnold’s work to fully take ownership of the offense this past spring, but the OU head coach consistently preaches the need for his team to continue to improve away from the structure of weekly practices during the summer.
And Arnold should have plenty of motivation.
He got a taste of life in the spotlight last year, playing two key quarters in Oklahoma’s road victory over BYU before starting the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl meeting with Arizona.
Arnold had mixed results, completing 5-of-9 passes for 33 yards in the win over BYU before throwing for 361 yards and two scores but turning the ball over four times against the Wildcats in San Antonio.
“Even though it didn’t end up how I wanted it to (in the Alamo Bowl)… it’s a great learning experience for me,” Arnold said. “I had something similar happen my freshman year of high school. I didn’t play good at all and just kind of used that as a building experience, a building block right there. Just learned from that experience.
“Took the positive out of it, learned from the negatives of it and just kind of used it to propel myself to this next season.”
At times, Arnold looked as if he was forcing the issue against Arizona, but he won’t have to do things himself in 2024.
Though the offensive line experienced heavy turnover this offseason, Emmett Jones’ wide receiver room could be one of the deepest units on the team.
Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony and Jayden Gibson all return from last year, and OU added explosive playmaker Deion Burks through the transfer portal over the winter.
“That room is stacked,” Arnold said. “… I can put them up with one of the best rooms in the nation.
“… You’ve got dudes all across the board.”
Arnolds first year as a starter will also mark the Sooners’ inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference.
The school and fans alike celebrated the official arrival to the conference on Monday, but things won’t change much inside Venables’ locker room
Oklahoma knows it’s in for a tougher schedule in a deeper conference, but the process won’t suddenly change because OU will sport a different conference’s patch on its jersey.
“We’ve just got to work harder,” Arnold said. “I mean the SEC is a great conference obviously, I think it’s the best conference. We’re playing against the best teams.
“It’s going to be a dogfight every week. But mindset-wise you’ve just got to keep attacking it like it’s a regular game every single day.”