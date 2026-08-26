Oklahoma QB John Mateer has Been an ‘Amazing Leader’ for Sooners’ O-linemen

NORMAN — For Oklahoma’s offense to improve in 2026, the Sooners’ offensive linemen must be in tune with quarterback John Mateer.

And according to transfer center Caleb Nitta, that hasn’t been difficult, thanks to Mateer’s character.

“John's an amazing leader,” Nitta said. “He's actually right by us in the locker room.”

Mateer is entering his second season with the Sooners after transferring to OU from Washington State.

The quarterback’s 2025 season had plenty of ups and downs. Mateer led Oklahoma to a 4-0 start with ranked wins against Auburn and Michigan, but after suffering a hand injury in the Auburn game, his production dipped significantly. Over the Sooners’ final eight games of the season, Mateer completed only 59.4 percent of his passes for 1,670 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Throughout the offseason, one of Mateer’s focuses has been to become a better leader. And he also made it a priority to get closer with his teammates on the offensive line.

“There are so many protections — I want to be clued in,” Mateer said. “I need to be clued in, so we're all on the same page and I can help out in that. I've been challenged in that way, and it's been fun.”

As for OU’s offensive line, it comes into the 2026 season with more stability than it had prior to 2025.

The Sooners retained several key pieces from last year’s line — like Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Jake Maikkula — and also added former Arkansas starter E’Marion Harris from the transfer portal. Maikkula will miss the first few games of the season with an injury, but there are several promising players who could fill in for him at center, including Fodje, Nitta and Noah Best.

Mateer must be reliable for OU’s offense to improve. And the offensive line must be effective in pass-blocking situations for Mateer to perform at his highest level.

Ultimately, the chemistry between Mateer and his blockers could determine how far the offense goes.

“He makes a point to be around his O-linemen and to be a part of us and hang out with us off the field,” Nitta said. “That relationship you build with your quarterback is huge.”

Quarterback is often called the hardest position to play in football. In addition to the skills needed to play the position, a quarterback must also command his offense and build relationships with each of his 10 teammates on the field with him at a given time.

And according to Pierre-Louis, Mateer’s mindset will allow him to be a star in 2026.

“Him being back and having a great mindset each and every day and him in the locker room having a smile on his face, that just lights up the room,” Pierre-Louis said in March. “John is a leader, and he is working on himself and he’s building himself into a better leader than when he first got here. I’ve been seeing that and I’ve been preaching that to him like, ‘Man, you’re doing a great job.’”

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