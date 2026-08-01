Why John Mateer Expects big Improvement From OL Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s John Mateer certainly isn’t the only one high on Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje.

But few people have as much at stake in the development of the Sooners’ pair of sophomore offensive linemen as their quarterback.

“They’re both obviously freak athletes,” Mateer said. “I get around them and they make me feel like a little human. I’m like, ‘Gosh, step away.’ But they’re great.

Eddy Pierre-Louis has drawn plenty of praise for his improvement and leadership, general manager Jim Nagy recently said center Jake Maikulla was going to be an NFL starter, and Arkansas transfer E’Marion Harris brings a veteran with plenty of SEC experience to Bill Bedenbaugh’s group.

Fasusi and Fodje gained plenty of experience last season.

Fasusi, the consensus five-star tackle from Nigeria who starred at Lewisville (Texas) High, made 10 starts at left tackle in 2025, appearing in 11 games overall. He allowed just four sacks on 395 pass-blocking snaps.

Fodje came in as a consensus four-star prospect from Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas, and added an element of versatility to the Sooners’ offensive line.

He played in all 13 games, making four starts at right tackle and two more at right guard. He allowed just one sacks on 254 pass-blocking snaps as a freshman.

There are plenty of factors that will go into whether or not the Sooners are better offensively than they were a season ago.

They need Mateer to be better after a shaky return from an early season injury last season.

The running backs need to produce more after Oklahoma failed to produce even a 500-yard rusher at the position for the first time since 1999.

The Sooners’ tight ends must be better as well, as Jason Witten takes over the position group from Joe Jon Finley.

But the biggest factor in determining whether or not Oklahoma makes a significant jump in offensive production might be the progress of the offensive line.

Fasusi and Fodje, who is most likely going to start at right guard, have plenty of room to grow after strong starts to their collegiate careers.

And Mateer has seen plenty of progress from the duo.

“The maturity is a huge thing,” Mateer said. “Last year, they’re coming in and they didn’t really know anything. That’s not an insult, but now they know. They know what it takes. They know the process. They know the fight that it really takes. They’ve both done a great job. They really have. I love playing behind them.”

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