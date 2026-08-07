A Running Back Down: Observations From Oklahoma's Friday Practice

NORMAN — As preseason football camp continues, Oklahoma held its first practice portion open to media viewing on Friday morning.

The Sooners began around 8 a.m. at the practice fields south of Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, going through a series of drills during the 30 or so minutes where the practice was open.

Here are come quick observations from the open portion:

Oklahoma Injury Update

Among the Sooners not participating in practice were running back Tory Blaylock and linebacker Kristan Moore.

If Blaylock, who apparently suffered an injury earlier this week, is out long term, that could have a significant effect on the Sooners' running back rotation.

Blaylock led the Sooners in rushing last season with 120 carries for 480 yards and four touchdowns.

Xavier Robinson returns there but struggled to stay healthy and missed significant time during the spring. Colorado State transfer Lloyd Avant came over in the transfer portal and drew strong reviews from new running backs coach Deland McCullough, and the Sooners signed freshmen Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker in December.

Robinson was a full participant in practice.

Hatton, who at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, figures to be the freshman most ready for the grind of the SEC, showed a glide that stood out from the rest of the position group.

Avant was first off in several of the running back drills.

Moore is a freshman linebacker from Selma, AL, who was in both a brace and on crutches walking off the field.

Several other players were limited participants in practice.

Wide receiver Trell Harris, who wide receivers coach Emmett Jones said recently suffered an injury setback, was dressed out like the rest of his position group but didn't go through much in the way of drills, instead doing some light one-on-one work and observing as he works his way back.

Defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe, expected to be in the mix at either cheetah or cornerback, was a limited participant as well, mostly observing from the sidelines.

Sophomore linebacker Marcus James, who was in a blue no-contact jersey for most of the spring, was not only back wearing the customary white jersey for defenders, but also looked imposing physically among the position group. James is listed at 6-3, 234 pounds.

Quarterbacks, Quarterbacks, Quarterbacks

Quarterback John Mateer was solid but not particularly flashy during the open portion, not surprising as there weren't exactly a lot of opportunities for flash during the limited drills that were open.

Perhaps the most notable thing about the position was that Whitt Newbauer, who transferred from Mercer before last season, was working second.

Newbauer and freshman Bowe Bentley are competing for the backup role behind Mateer.

Defensive Line Looks Strong

There's little doubt about the front line of Oklahoma's defensive front on the interior, with David Stone and Jayden Jackson making up one of the nation's top interior tandems.

But beyond that, there's not much in the way of proven depth.

Trent Wilson and Nigel Smith garnered plenty of offseason praise for their improvement and that momentum continued to be evident Friday.

Wilson in particular drew repeated praise from defensive tackles coach Todd Bates during position drills.

Bishop Thomas, listed at 6-foot-1, 297 pounds, looked the part after earning praise earlier this week from defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis when asked about players outside of his position group he was most looking forward to seeing during camp.

On the edge, senior Adepoju Adebawore showed off a few nice forearm moves, holding his man steady and exploding toward the ball carrier. Adebawore, another player who has drawn high offseason praise, was strong and smooth.

Tate Sandell off to Strong Start, Other Special Teams

After winning the Lou Groza Award last season but struggling in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama, kicker Tate Sandell looked like he was back in strong form.

Sandell easily made all of his range of kicks, ranging from 30 to 40 yards, during the practice.

Peyton Bowen looked the most comfortable among the punt returners. The group also included Jahsier Rogers, Jacob Jordan and Isaiah Sategna.

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