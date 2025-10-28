Oklahoma QB John Mateer Keeping 'Short-Term Memory' Amid Recent Struggles
NORMAN — John Mateer hasn’t been the same since making his long-awaited return.
Mateer, who returned from his hand injury on Oct. 11, has completed just 57.9 percent of his passes for just two touchdowns and three interceptions in his last three games.
The Sooners are 1-2 since Mateer’s comeback, and OU’s lone win came against South Carolina, sandwiched between losses to Texas and Ole Miss.
“In this league, there are always a couple of plays that you want back, and that’s the margin of the game,” Mateer said.
Mateer suffered an injury to his right hand in the Sooners’ 24-17 win over Auburn, which moved them to 4-0. He underwent surgery on his hand and missed only one game before returning for the Red River Rivalry.
Mateer’s play lately has been a stark contrast to how he performed early in the season.
In his first four contests as a Sooner — all wins — Mateer registered 1,215 yards, 11 total touchdowns and three interceptions, and he completed 67.4 percent of his passes. While there were still plenty of throws that Mateer would like back in those games, he seemed to have better control of his passes and could assess the coverages from opposing defenses quicker.
“I think there’s just ups and downs with the flow of the game,” Mateer said. “I’m a human; I’m not perfect.”
Despite his recent inconsistency, Mateer said he is fully healthy physically.
“It’s definitely not my thumb, I tell you that,” Mateer said. “I’ll stand by that. My thumb is perfectly fine.”
Amid a rough stretch, Mateer has leaned on offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
Mateer played for Arbuckle at Washington State during the 2023 and 2024 seasons before both of them arrived in Norman. The two have a close relationship, and Mateer believes that will help him get out of his current slump.
“We’ve had conversations yesterday, today and Saturday, about all of us moving forward together,” Mateer said.
Part of playing at a historic program like Oklahoma is that the fan base will expect one to produce regularly.
That hasn’t happened for Mateer in the last few weeks, and as a result, the quarterback has heard plenty of criticism.
“You learn something about yourself every season, that's something I've learned,” Mateer said. “I've done a good job blocking it out, and that's not what bothers me. It's the product on the field.”
OU wide receiver Deion Burks applauded how Mateer has handled his recent struggles and believes that the quarterback is still the man for the job that is leading the Sooners’ offense.
“He's a leader, man,” Burks said. “Come Sunday he was in here watching film, watching the next team. So that's definitely dope to see. He's got short-term memory. He's a leader so he's gonna pour it all on himself.”
Even after a disappointing 1-2 stretch, the Sooners are still alive for the College Football Playoff — but they can’t afford any more slip-ups.
Oklahoma’s four remaining foes are No. 14 Tennessee, No. 4 Alabama, No. 19 Missouri and LSU.
None of those games will be easy, but Mateer came to Oklahoma to face quality opponents week in and week out.
“There’s an opportunity,” Mateer said. “That’s all you can dream for as a man and as a football player, just the opportunity to bounce back and to play. Even with the loss, it’s fun to play football, it’s fun to be with the fans in this atmosphere.”
Saturday’s game against the Volunteers in Knoxville will kick off at 6:30 p.m.