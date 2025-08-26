Oklahoma QB John Mateer on Being Named Captain: 'It's An Honor'
NORMAN — When John Mateer transferred to Oklahoma, his goal was to become an immediate leader.
Evidently, he’s done that.
Mateer, a quarterback who started 12 games at Washington State in 2024 before transferring to OU, was named one of the Sooners’ seven permanent captains for the upcoming season.
“It’s an honor,” Mateer said. “It’s player-voted, so it’s authentic as it gets.”
The permanent captain system is new for OU coach Brent Venables, who has utilized week-by-week captains since arriving in Norman in 2022.
Alongside Mateer, the other seven captains are offensive lineman Troy Everett, defensive tackle Gracen Halton, defensive tackle Damonic Williams, linebacker Kip Lewis, defensive end R Mason Thomas and safety Robert Spears-Jennings.
Mateer is the only newcomer to be named a captain for 2025, and he called that an honor.
“A lot of guys that are worthy of it, a bunch of great men here,” Mateer said. “I’m from a new team. That was my goal, to come in and be a leader, be a captain, and set the tone. So it’s good that I got it, and all the other guys did a great job too.”
Mateer played three seasons at Washington State and became the Cougars’ starter in 2024. He threw for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year and also rushed for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns.
During his time in Pullman, Mateer said his leadership style “transformed.” His goal has been to bring his newfound swagger to OU.
“I used to be real quiet,” Mateer said. “I wasn’t super confident, as I was a young guy. I’m getting older, coming into myself. I kind of have a track record now, I’ve played, and people respect that.”
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Brent Venables: This Player Stayed at Oklahoma Despite Offer of 'Well Over Seven-Figures to Leave'
- WATCH: Oklahoma's 2025 Captains Preview the Season Opener
- WATCH: Oklahoma QB John Mateer Interview (Week 1, Illinois State)
Mateer previously said he talked with Sooners legend Baker Mayfield before transferring to Oklahoma. On Monday, Mateer revealed that he’s spoken with former OU quarterback and Super Bowl LIX champion Jalen Hurts about what it takes to be a strong leader in Norman.
“Jalen Hurts told me, you just gotta show ‘em by the work,” Mateer said. “So of course, I’ll listen to what he says. He’s pretty good.”
Mateer hopes to be the answer to last year’s offensive woes.
The Sooners averaged just 175.8 passing yards per game in 2024, which was No. 121 nationally out of 134 FBS squads. They also finished 15th in the SEC with 24 points per game.
Being named captain is an honor for Mateer. But when he walks out of the tunnel at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with OU’s six other captains on Saturday, winning will be the only thing on his mind.
“Walking out, seeing everybody… my little kid’s going to come out,” Mateer said. “Then I gotta lock it back in pretty quick, because I gotta play a ballgame.”
OU opens the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday.