Oklahoma QB John Mateer Struggles in Loss to Michigan

After having so much promise in the season opener, No. 11 Oklahoma took some steps backward in Saturday’s 17-10 loss to Michigan.

The Sooners’ offense was atrocious in the first half before showing some life in the second.

But John Mateer threw a critical interception late to set up what proved to be the game-winning score with less than eight minutes remaining.

The positional grades after the loss reflect the struggles in multiple phases, and with games against No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Texas coming up, the Sooners will need to flush out the disappointment from the loss quickly.

Here’s a look at the grades:

Quarterback: D

John Mateer got off to an atrocious start, going just 7 of 16 for 52 yards through the air in the first half.

Mateer completed nine consecutive passes to start the second half before overthrowing Trell Harris on a deep ball, then was intercepted by Jyaire Hill to give the Wolverines the ball at the OU 7 with 8:40 remaining in regulation. Two plays later, the Wolverines regained the lead.

Mateer finished 17 of 33 for 189 yards, a touchdown and the critical interception.

He ran 13 times for 45 yards including a 22-yarder on the final drive.

For all the offseason talk about Mateer’s improvement, the problems he had for much of last season returned against the Wolverines.

He regularly overthrew receivers, struggling to find much rhythm outside of the second-half stretch.

Running Backs: C-

Lloyd Avant got off to a strong start, with an 8-yard run on the game’s first play, but the Sooners’ top running back had just 26 yards the rest of the way. Xavier Robinson finished with just three carries for six yards, while Tory Blaylock made his season debut with a three-yard carry.

Some of the problems were due to blocking but there was some meat left on the bone for the backs as well.

Avant did have three catches for 13 yards.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: C

After a brutal first half, the Sooners found some life in the third quarter thanks in large part to tight end Rocky Beers.

Beers finished with six catches for 94 yards, including a 25-yard catch on the first drive of the second half and then a 43-yard reception to set up the game-tying field goal.

Washington State transfer Mackenzie Alleyne hauled in his first touchdown at Oklahoma with a 22-yard reception.

But Isaiah Sategna finished with just two catches for nine yards, the first time since he transferred to Oklahoma that he finished with less than 16 yards receiving.

Trell Harris had four catches for 43 yards. The only other catch among the receivers/tight ends came from Texas transfer receiver Parker Livingstone.

But Livingstone lost a critical fumble on his lone catch, ending a promising drive in the second quarter.

Oklahoma receiver Mackenzie Alleyne celebrates with Isaiah Sategna after scoring a third-quarter touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Offensive Line: C-

The offensive line had a different look against the Wolverines, with Ryan Fodje sliding in at left tackle after initially being named the starting center for the opener before suffering an injury that held him out vs. UTEP.

Center Jake Maikkula returned as well, a quick return after a knee injury knocked him out late in preseason camp.

With less than six minutes remaining, Eddy Pierre-Louis was called for holding after Mateer scrambled for an apparent first down. Then on third down, Fodje was flagged for holding as well, though that penalty was declined to force the Sooners to punt.

Right tackle E’Marion Harris was later called for a hold as well.

The line needs to clean things up plenty — and get back to full health — in order to save the season from spiraling.

A big piece of that will be the return of Michael Fasusi, who was injured in the opener and missed Saturday’s game.

Defensive Line: C+

The line wasn’t exactly disruptive regularly.

David Stone had just three tackles, and Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoyte each finished without a tackle.

After a rough opener, defensive end Taylor Wein might’ve been the Sooners’ best defender, ultimately finishing with six tackles, 1.5 for loss, and a forced fumble.

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke tackles Michigan running back Savion Hiter in the first half at The Big House. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Linebackers: C

The linebackers got off to a rough start and the group took a hit with the first-half loss of Kip Lewis to an apparent right knee injury.

James Nesta settled in without Lewis in there but the group couldn’t come up with the big play.

The group was much better after halftime, helping hold Michigan to just 75 second-half yards.

Owen Heinecke finished with 10 tackles and a sack to lead the Sooners.

Losing Lewis is a big blow especially if he’s going to be out longterm.

Secondary: C-

The good?

Michigan had just 75 yards in the second half, with just 15 of those coming through the air.

The bad?

Courtland Guillory was flagged for a pair of pass interference penalties.

Oklahoma was penalized nine times for 76 yards in the loss after having just three flags go against them in the opener. One of those flags vs. UTEP was intentional.

Michael Boganowski was initially flagged for targeting early, but after review. The penalty was wiped out and Boganowski remaining in the game.

The Wolverines had only one pass play of 20 yards or more.

Reggie Powers III had a sack off the edge in the third quarter to make it 4th and 14.

Special Teams: B+

In the first half, punter Grayson Miller was about the only bright spot for the Sooners.

Miller boomed an 82-yard punt in the first quarter.

The punt was wiped out after Michigan was called for running into Miller, and later on the drive he uncorked a 51-yard punt to pin the Wolverines inside the 10.

Miller finished with five punts for a 48.6-yard average with three of his punts going for 50-plus yards and three landing inside the 20.

Tate Sandell hit his only fied-goal try, a 34-yarder to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.

The return game wasn’t strong, though.

Sategna returned three punts a total of 17 yards and the Sooners didn't return a kick.

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