Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler the early favorite for 2021 Heisman

The Sooners didn't have a Heisman finalist this year for the first time since 2015, but BetOnline says next year's smart money is on OU's strong-armed sophomore

It’s never too early for Lincoln Riley to start planning his annual December trip to New York City.

After back-to-back Heisman winners in 2017 and 2018, having the runner-up in 2019 and sending someone to the Big Apple as a Heisman finalist for four straight years, Oklahoma got the year off in 2020 — and not because the Coronavirus pandemic forced this year's ceremony to go virtual.

But according to BetOnline.ag, Riley can start mapping out his return next winter.

Although the 2020 Heisman Trophy will be awarded tonight, Spencer Rattler is the early betting favorite in 2021.

Rattler, OU’s redshirt freshman quarterback who was named Big 12 Conference player of the year by Pro Football Focus and earned numerous other accolades this season, is +500, per BetOnline’s futures odds.

That means if Rattler wins next year’s Heisman, anyone who wagers $100 on him would win $500 back.

Others who might be considered frontrunners include Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiaglelei (+700) and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (+700).

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (who hasn’t won the starting job yet) is +1200, along with Miami quarterback D’Eriq King (coming off a knee injury in the bowl game), Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels (who just announced Tuesday he’s returning to Athens next year) and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Other Big 12 players listed include Iowa State running back Breece Hall (+1400), Texas running back Bijan Robinson (+1600), Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (+1600) and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (+1800).