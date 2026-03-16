Oklahoma RB DeZephen Walker ‘Fully Confident’ That He’ll Thrive for Sooners

NORMAN — DeZephen Walker had a curveball come his way early into his time in Norman.

Walker, a running back who signed with the Sooners as part of their Class of 2026, hadn’t even enrolled at Oklahoma when DeMarco Murray agreed to become the Kansas City Chiefs’ new running backs coach.

Murray recruited Walker and helped bring him to OU — and Walker admitted that it was challenging to receive the news that his expected position coach was leaving.

“He did recruit me, and it was one of the main reasons why I committed here,” Walker said. “But at the end of the day, I trust Oklahoma.”

Thankfully for Walker, Murray’s replacement was a familiar face — the Sooners hired Deland McCullough to be their new running backs coach on Feb. 22.

McCullough served as Notre Dame’s running backs coach from 2022 to 2024 before working in the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. Notre Dame is one of the many schools that pursued Walker during his recruitment.

During his stints with the Fighting Irish and the Raiders, McCullough oversaw the development of star running backs like Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price and Ashton Jeanty. And Walker is confident that McCullough will help him reach his full potential.

“He’s very knowledgeable,” Walker said. “He’s going to work with me, all the running backs. He’s very passionate, and he knows what he’s doing. His results show — all the running backs that he’s had, they’re very successful.”

Walker considered many other major programs as a recruit, but the running back said Oklahoma’s culture is what set the Sooners apart from those other schools.

The running back said Murray did a great job of getting him acquainted with Oklahoma’s running backs even before he arrived on campus. And per Walker, the running back room has continued to grow closer since McCullough’s arrival.

“Before winter workouts started, we had a little group chat going on,” Walker said. “We all hang out with each other. We’re always together. It’s one of those rooms where we all try to help each other get better.”

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Walker is one of two running backs who signed with Oklahoma as part of the Class of 2026. The Peculiar, MO, native was a consensus 3-star prospect who chose the Sooners over offers from Missouri, Kansas State, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

Walker wouldn’t have chosen Oklahoma if he didn’t think he was up for the challenge of playing against SEC defenses week in and week out.

“I made the decision to come to Oklahoma and play in the SEC,” Walker said. “I’m fully confident in my capabilities and my mental capabilities to do what I have to do and play at this elite level.”

Oklahoma will have its two top running backs from 2025 — Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson — back for 2026. The Sooners also added two players, Lloyd Avant and Ben McCreary, to the position group from the transfer portal.

Walker believes he’s already fit for SEC football. But he expects to steadily grow as a player, due to the coaches and the fellow running backs around him.

“We always have a good roster, and the coaches are going to get every position group right,” Walker said. “That’s one of the things I look forward to. We’re always competitive, every practice, and we just help each other get better.”

Oklahoma will begin its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.