Ample Opportunity Allowed RB DeZephen Walker to Enjoy a 'Smooth Transition' at Oklahoma

NORMAN — During DeZephen Walker’s recruitment, Oklahoma’s coaches never sugarcoated how grueling it would be to play for the Sooners.

Walker is a running back from Peculiar, MO, who signed with OU in December. He enrolled at the university in January, and his first few weeks of winter workouts were different from anything else he had previously experienced.

“High school is way different,” Walker said. “Here, every single day is a challenge when you're going against top athletes. Every day you've gotta be physically and mentally locked-in.”

Walker chose Oklahoma over offers from Kansas State, Auburn, Missouri and Georgia.

Former OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray was Walker’s primary recruiter, and he sold the young tailback on how demanding it would be to play in Norman. Deland McCullough replaced Murray in January — right before Walker got to campus.

Though a different coach is now leading the position group, the grueling nature of an offseason in Norman is just like Walker anticipated.

“It’s been different, but honestly, it’s been a smooth transition,” Walker said. “The coaching staff, they make it easy for us to get adapted to the culture.”

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Walker admitted that his relationship with Murray was a key factor in his decision to pledge with OU. But after a few months working under McCullough, Walker believes that his new position coach will also help him reach his potential.

“Ever since we got here, we've just been working every day,” Walker said. “He's been bettering me mentally and physically. I'm definitely thankful for McCullough. We're just going to keep working until the summer."

Walker has also leaned on the Sooners’ veteran running backs to adjust to his new setting.

Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock are the only OU backs who have significant experience at the collegiate level.

Robinson is entering his third year at Oklahoma after rushing for 654 yards and eight touchdowns during his first two seasons. Blaylock went for 480 yards and four touchdowns on 120 carries as a true freshman in 2025.

Walker said that those two have helped him become more calm in the backfield.

“I'm a young guy so it was like getting the mental reps, learning from the older guys,” Walker said. “The transition has been pretty good for me.”

Blaylock and Robinson both missed the majority of spring ball with injuries, but both of them should be healthy by the fall.

Even so, it’s likely that Walker and fellow true freshman Jonathan Hatton Jr. see significant playing time during their first college football seasons.

After a month-long spring practice period that Walker described as intense, he feels ready to contribute immediately.

“I'm just thankful for it,” Walker said. “I know I've gotta use my opportunity because we have a pretty good running back room. It's just using my opportunity and applying it to the field."