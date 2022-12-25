Oklahoma RB Gavin Sawchuk 'Prepared' For Bigger Role in Cheez-It Bowl

Bowl season offers plenty of opportunities for new faces to finish their season on a high.

Last year, Oklahoma receiver Jalil Farooq parlayed a three reception, 64-yard performance in the Alamo Bowl into a breakout season this year for the Sooners.

True freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk hopes to find similar success next week in Orlando against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

After joining the team last summer, Sawchuk was low in the pecking order of DeMarco Murray’s backfield.

Eric Gray’s excellent season resulted in him getting a heavy load of touches this year, and the emergence of fellow freshman Jovantae Barnes saw Sawchuk take the redshirt path in 2022.

But with Gray headed to the NFL Draft, there will be more carries to go around in Orlando, and Sawchuk is poised to take advantage.

Sawchuk carried the ball twice for five yards in the regular season this year, but he’s excited to make an impact for the Sooners in the final game of the year.

“Whenever I get my opportunity, I want to do my best and I want to be ready for the opportunity,” Sawchuk said after practice last Monday. “So I’m excited for the opportunity, the chance that I have with this bowl game.”

At the high school level, Sawchuk was a track star and a speedster on the football field.

That explosiveness has translated to the practice field in Norman, as teammate Marvin Mims said he hopes to see Sawchuk get a chance to show off his athleticism in the open field against Florida State.

True freshman Gavin Sawchuk was only called upon for two carries this year for Oklahoma John E. Hoover / AllSooners

“Gavin Sawchuk may be one of the fastest guys on the team,” said Mims, “with him running in a straight line and also him with his progression throughout the season, just being a running back and being able to know when to use that speed and go full speed and when to be decisive and slow down a little bit.”

Though he hasn’t gotten many reps on the field, Sawchuk said he’s still attacked every day and learned plenty this season.

From working with Murray to watching and taking note of how Gray handles everything from watching film to how he practices, Sawchuk still feels that 2022 was a year of growth for him.

“They’ve been great with coaching and teaching me up, introducing me to college life,” Sawchuk said. "I’ve been really excited about having those people in my life to coach me, teach me new things. I’m loving the program. It’s been great.”

Off the field, Sawchuk has played a role in the running back room as a good teammate.

Barnes especially has enjoyed playing alongside Sawchuk, as he said Sawchuk has brought a great attitude to practice.

“The whole season Gavin has been great and always having a smile on his face,” Barnes said. “He’s been confident, even during the lows. Always keeping us up. That’s why I always love going to Gavin. Anything I do wrong, he makes sure I keep my head up.

“The whole year, Gavin never had a frown on his face. He was never down on himself. He was always up and ready to go to practice every day and compete. He did that. Now he gets a great opportunity to show his talents that I know he has.”

With a larger role on deck in the bowl game, Sawchuk said he hasn’t had to change his preparation at all as he’s tried to have the right mindset since arriving in Norman.

“I’ve prepared like I had opportunity for every (game.) You never know what happens in the game of football,” he said. “The minute that you’re not prepared, that’s when your gets called and then you’re not ready. I was prepared. I was ready. But I’m excited for the opportunity I have and I can’t wait for it.

“… I’m just excited to play. It’s going to be a great environment. I know Florida State’s a good team, so I’m excited to play them and see what we can do.”

