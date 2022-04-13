Behind a strong off-season and an early enrollment, OU's freshman running back is setting himself up for a unique opportunity in 2022.

The Sooners landed a signing-day gem in freshman Jovantae Barnes.

Barnes, a 6-foot running back from Las Vegas was the No. 84 recruit in the country and the No. 3 running back according to Rivals, and he got a head start with Oklahoma by enrolling early this spring.

“Javontae has come along every single day for a young guy,” said running backs coach DeMarco Murray in a press conference on Wednesday. “He hasn't been staggering at all. We're throwing a bunch at him, and he should still be in high school. He's handling it the right way.”

With upperclassmen in Eric Gray and Marcus Major already in the fold, playing time for Barnes right away wasn't a guarantee. But early reviews from spring practice could see Barnes hit the field ahead of schedule.

“He's a really good athlete,” said Murray. “He's strong, he's powerful. When you think about a young kid you always wonder how mature he is and the mindset and you know.”

Chris Landsberger / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network Even with veterans in front of him, Barnes’ talent and work ethic could put him on the field next season. Chris Landsberger / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network “Can he play as a freshman…” said Murray. “He’s put himself in a great situation since January to have that opportunity if he continues to work hard, grasp the offense and just stay physical.” Chris Landsberger / The Oklahoman-USA Today Network By getting to campus early, Barnes got a head start on learning the playbook and integrating himself into offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's offense.

As a result, Barnes has been able to show versatility not only in the run game, but as a pass-catching back as well.

“As a young guy, you just got to put him in certain situations to make sure he's comfortable and continue to keep working on his hands,” said Murray. “But you know, he's showing some good flashes so far.”

Aside from Barnes, the running back room as whole has stood out to the coaching staff. With many different options, and another 4-star in the mix with Gavin Sawchuk this summer, OU is deeper than expected at the position.

“They look really good,” said Murray. “They show up every single day to work hard and learn. Just the physical side of things at that position got to be extremely physical… Guys got strong in the offseason and are competing at a high level.”

After losing Kennedy Brooks to the NFL Draft, early indications suggest the Sooners will have no problem reloading behind a talented backfield.

