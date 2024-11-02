Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes Starred in Career Day Against Maine
NORMAN — Oklahoma crawled out of the locker room against Maine.
The Sooners punted and allowed the Black Bears to score a touchdown, an early setback that brought some concern to the fanbase at Owen Field.
But running back Jovantae Barnes quickly got everything back on track.
He ripped off a 74-yard run on OU’s second possession, which was initially ruled a touchdown but was later brought back to the 1-yard line.
Two plays later, he finished the job and scored.
"It felt good. I still think it was a touchdown,” Barnes joked after the game. “They might say different. But it felt good to break one and just celebrate with my guys.”
The 74-yard rush was just a warning shot to Maine’s defense, however.
Barnes shredded the Black Bears, finishing with a career-high 203 rushing yards and three scores (also a career best) on 18 carries. He also added 19 receiving yards on one catch as he fueled OU’s 59-14 victory.
“He's doing something,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the win. “That was a great job really. Again, as we know he's been playing really well here in the back half of the season and continues to catch the ball out of the backfield as well.”
After the game Barnes was mainly focused on getting back in on Sunday to start the process over again ahead of next week’s meeting with No. 25 Missouri.
But his teammates were elated for the junior running back, who battled through injuries all of last year which prevented him from building on a strong freshman campaign.
“It’s been awesome to see,” OU quarterback Jackson Arnold said. “Obviously I wasn’t here his freshman year when he played really well. And I came in last year, I was waiting to see Jovantae because everyone kept talking about how hard he ran and this and that and he just had injuries last year and I wasn’t able to see it.
“And to finally see it this year come to fruition this year has been really awesome. I’m super proud of him.”
The showing came on the heels of a pair of nice outings for Barnes.
He rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries in OU’s loss to South Carolina, and he was the Sooners’ best offensive player a week ago against Ole Miss’ strong rushing defense when he carried the ball 16 times for 67 yards and caught five passes for another 57 yards.
The spark, Barnes said, starts during the week as he prepares for each opponent.
“It all starts at practice,” he said. “I think that's my biggest thing and I've been trying to do better at that and also go watch extra tape and make sure I see things that maybe other people won't see. I think I've been doing a good job with that.”
Barnes’ uptick in production is crucial for Oklahoma’s offense, which has struggled mightily with consistency all year.
“It opens up a lot of things for us in the passing game too when we’re able to run the ball like that,” Arnold said. “And credit to the o-line too. They’re blocking their butts off and that was evident today. But when you’re able to run the ball like that it opens up a lot of space in the passing game which is good. It complements each other and makes our offense go.”
The Sooners will need to stay balanced next weekend against the Tigers as OU is searching for its sixth win to become bowl eligible.
"It feels good, but can't celebrate too much,” Barnes said. “I think it's a good moment to go off this and build off of this as an offense, as a team. Going to next week's practice, just work. It was a good start to something."