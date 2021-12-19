Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks Wants to Finish What He Started in Alamo Bowl

Brooks has run for 1,111 yards and 10 touchdowns this season after opting out of the 2020 season.

One of Oklahoma’s best wants to close 2021 on a high note.

While many players with NFL aspirations elect to forego bowl games to prepare for the draft and avoid a potential injury, Sooners redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks has taken the opposite approach entirely.

Brooks scoffed this week at the notion he would skip Oklahoma’s final game of the year against No. 14 Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl, saying it was never on the table for him to do so.

“I (was) raised to just think that if you're going to start something, finish it,” Brooks said. “I never thought about it. Having another chance to play this game is a blessing. Me opting out last year, I missed it. So I ain't trying to opt out and miss more games. I love this opportunity to play against Oregon. I think it'll be fun."

It makes complete sense for players to want to save their body and turn the page to the next level, as many Oklahoma players have done this year including outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive linemen Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas and linebacker Brian Asamoah.

But, when a player chooses to close out the season instead - it can be a rallying point for the team and the fans.

Quietly one of the most prolific running backs in program history, most have assumed Brooks would head to the next level after this season.

But, the Texas-native said that decision will come after the Sooners close out their year against the Ducks.

"I'll address it after the game,” Brooks said. “My focus is just to try to beat Oregon and play this game, so that's what I'm focused on right now."

A little extra incentive for Brooks to play in next week’s season finale lies in the opportunity to play under legendary Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops.



Stoops stepped in as the Sooners’ interim head coach after Lincoln Riley departed for USC, providing the current players a chance to add a win to Stoops’ Hall-of-Fame career.

"For me, I think it does just because playing with Bob, a legendary coach, I think will be fun,” Brooks said. “It's something I always wanted to do. It's one of the reasons why I came here, so having that chance to fulfill that dream for me will be fun."

Brooks will likely elect to go to the next level, but the allure to return to Norman for 2022 will be tempting.

Kennedy Brooks BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

With the immense talent the Sooners bring back at the skill positions for new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, the Oklahoma offense has a chance to be special once again next year.

Then, there is always the record books.

Should he return, Brooks would have a fantastic chance to become the Sooners all-time rushing leader and the first to ever go for four separate 1,000-yard seasons

As things currently sit, Brooks is just 944 yards behind Samaje Perine’s all-time mark.

Based off of his career numbers to this point, Brooks would certainly eclipse that with another season barring injury.

That sort of puts in perspective just how quietly good he has been for so long in Norman, which really matches his playing style and his personality.

Brooks isn’t flashy, and doesn’t make headlines with things he says in media sessions or things he posts on social media.

He just quietly works, stacking good game after good game. Good season after good season.

Now, thanks to his decision to play, Sooners fans will get at least one more chance to watch Brooks go to work in San Antonio on Dec. 29.