Oklahoma RB Lloyd Avant's Blocking Skills, Versatility Boosting Sooners' Offense

NORMAN — Even though it didn’t show up on the stat sheet, running back Lloyd Avant made one of the biggest plays in Oklahoma’s 23-15 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

The Sooners had just moved the chains after converting on fourth-and-1. On first down from MSU’s 36-yard line, quarterback John Mateer took a snap on what looked like a busted play.

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe — who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 315 pounds — burst through OU’s offensive line untouched, and it looked like he would get an easy sack.

But Avant got in the way.

Avant, a transfer running back who previously played at Colorado State and Tulsa, laid a block on Bledsoe that allowed the play to continue. Mateer then scrambled to the left sideline and threw a jump pass into the hands of wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, who ran into the end zone for a touchdown.

“Lloyd, he’s awesome,” Mateer said. “Maybe I should (take him out to dinner). He plays so hard.”

Avant said, “I mean, it felt great. I'm just doing what's best for my team, and it helped us win.”

Avant played for a middling Colorado State team that went 2-10 in 2025. Still, Avant was a standout for the Rams, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and scoring six total touchdowns.

As soon as he arrived on campus, Avant impressed his new teammates and coaches with his pass-blocking abilities and overall physicality.

“If we need somebody to go hit somebody, Lloyd's gonna do it,” Mateer said in August.

OU coach Brent Venables said, “The way he competes is really loud. He’s a model of consistency and a low‑maintenance dude, and I love that.”

As a running back, Avant, of course, wants to break off long runs and score touchdowns — and he’s gotten the chance to do so during his first year in Norman.

Against Texas, Avant rattled off a 42-yard run, which helped OU’s offense find a rhythm. He later scored a touchdown in that game, helping the Sooners defeat the No. 1 Longhorns 27-24.

But the 5-foot-10, 212-pound strives to be an all-around back, not just a “box-score” player.

“(Running backs) coach (Deland) McCullough is big on pass pro,” Avant said. “If you want to be an RB at the University of Oklahoma, you have to protect the ball and you have to protect the quarterback at all times. That's just a staple of what we do and how we perform.”

In addition to his block on Mateer’s touchdown pass, Avant rushed for 55 yards against Mississippi State. Between his successful trip to Starkville and his big game against the Longhorns earlier in the month, Avant has helped the Sooners’ offense in a multitude of ways.

And now he’ll look to keep it going.

“Everybody in the locker room loves him, and it’s no surprise,” Mateer said. “He loves everybody, and he’s doing a really good job. I’m proud of him.”

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