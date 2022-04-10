Skip to main content

Oklahoma RB Target Richard Young Puts Sooners in Final 7

One of the top talents in the 2023 class has Oklahoma among his finalists with Alabama, Georgia, Florida and others.

Richard Young, arguably the top running back prospect in the 2023 class, dropped his top seven schools on Sunday, and Oklahoma made the cut.

He made the announcement on Twitter with the help of On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Young also included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M among his finalists.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Young, from Lehigh Acres, FL, is a 5-star prospect by 247 Sports, who ranks Young as the No. 3 running back in the nation and the No. 33 overall prospect.

Rivals ranks Young as a 4-star prospect and the No. 2 running back in the nation.

Rivals projects Young will sign with Georgia, while 247 Sports hasn’t offered any “Crystal Ball” projections yet.

Young rushed for 1,755 yards on 9.0 yards per carry last season, while rushing for 980 yards in 2020 as a sophomore. During his freshman season, Young rushed for 854 yards.

Young also runs track and posted a 100-meter time of 11.14 seconds.

