Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: Calvin Thibodeaux had a busy week

The defensive line took center stage in the past week as the OU defensive staff issued a pair of 2023 offers, as well as a 2022 athlete the Sooners are eyeing at linebacker

Two years after Alex Grinch stepped on campus in Norman, Calvin Thibodeaux has built one of the elite defensive line units in the country. With winter workouts underway, Thibodeaux set his sights on the future of the OU d-line, sending out a pair of offers to 2023 targets over the past week.

With six verbal commitments already in the Class of 2022, the Sooners also are in for a versatile athlete who could fill any number of holes on the Oklahoma defense.

Here are the offers the OU coaching staff sent out this week:

Jordan Renaud, DL, Class of 2023

The Sooners were just the latest school in Lewisville, TX defensive tackle Jordan Renaud. Rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports, Renaud consistently ate up blocks and moved bodies at the line of scrimmage. The 6-3, 265-pound lineman has a frame Grinch and Thibodeaux love in their defensive anchors, with room to grow. Interest in Renaud comes from all across the country, as Florida State, UCF, Miami, Indiana, Iowa State, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Liberty and Bowling Green have all extending offers, as well as OU.

Avion Carter, DL, Class of 2023

Thibodeaux issued another defensive line offer for the 2023 class, extending one this time to Tascosa High School defensive end Avion Carter from Amarillo, TX. A violent tackler, Carter pressured passers off the edge from both a standing start and with his hand in the dirt. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound end overpowered opponents in his sophomore season, and still has plenty of time to refine his technique. The Sooners join Arizona State, Baylor, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and USC as schools who have extended an offer to Carter.

Ish Harris, ATH, Class of 2022

Ish Harris is a dynamic athlete, making waves on both sides of the football. Brian Odom was the coach who offered the product of Pilot Point, TX, showing Oklahoma may be interested in starting Harris out as a linebacker. The 6-4, 190-pound Harris plays running back as well as defense for Pilot Point High School, rushing for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2020. With his speed and length, Harris would be a versatile addition to the OU defense, who could move around to fill plenty of needs. Most of the Big 12 has their eyes on the 3-star recruit, as Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas and Texas Tech have all extended offers. Boston College, Minnesota, Purdue, Ole Miss, SMU, Texas A&M, Utah and Illinois State will also fight the Big 12 for Harris, as they to have offered scholarships.