Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: Class of 2023 secondary takes center stage

Joe Jon Finley set his targets on another potential member of OU's tight end/H-back room, joining Alex Grinch and Roy Manning who charted busy weeks on the virtual recruiting trail

Alex Grinch and Roy Manning were busy this past week, issuing a flurry of offers to potential defensive backs, including a few key targets in the 2023 class.

Joining the group of potential defenders was the latest tight end offer by the newest member of the Oklahoma coaching staff.

Here are the scholarship offers the OU coaching staff issued in the past week:

Jason Llewellyn, TE, Class of 2022

Just the latest in a long line of highly touted prospects out of Aledo High School in Texas, Jason Llewellyn helped the Bearcats capture the Texas 5A D-II State Title in 2020. With his 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame, Llewellyn can contribute with his hand in the dirt as a blocker, as well as sealing a defender off from the football to haul in contested catches through the air. The Sooners join the growing list of schools after Llewellyn, now including Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and Utah.

Ethan Nation, DB, Class of 2023

Ethan Nation is a lengthy corner from Roswell, GA who flashes plenty of ball skills in the air. Measuring in at 6-0 and 170 pounds, Nation recorded eight interceptions in eight outings in 2020. Oklahoma is just the latest team to be keen on Nation, as he already holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech and Utah.

Sylvester Smith, DB, Class of 2023

Grinch set his eyes on a bonafide thumper by offering class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith. The 6-2, 193-pound product of Munford, AL is impressive as any sliding down in the run game to punish opposing running backs. Pair his heavy hitting with his nose for the football once it leaves the quarterback’s hand, it’s easy to see why the Sooners are just the latest school in for Smith. Oklahoma joins Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Mississippi State, Penn State and Tennessee as Power 5 schools who have offered the young defensive back.

Jamel Johnson, DB, Class of 2023

Another class of 2023 defensive back fits the Grinch and Manning mold in Arlington, TX playmaker Jamel Johnson. The 6-1, 175-pound corner is comfortable playing in space, and flashes top end speed when he is tasked with playing wide receiver. Johnson has great instincts to blow up screens and the closing speed to break up passes even when he initially gets beat on a route, making him an attractive prospect to many. The Sooners join Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M and USC in offering Johnson a scholarship.

Jayden Bellamy, DB, Class of 2022

Jayden Bellamy is a defensive back with great hands and the size desired by Oklahoma’s secondary. The Oradell, NJ native stands 6-1 and 175 pounds, using every bit of him to fight through opposing receivers. Boston College, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburg, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia have also offered Bellamy, looking to fight the Sooners for his signature.