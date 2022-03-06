Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: OU Finishes Another Big Junior Day

The Sooners kicked off March by hosting another large group, including some of the nation's top recruits.

The calendar turning to March ushered in a new kind of madness: the end of the current NCAA Dead Period.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and his staff didn’t waste any time opening campus back up to future prospects, as the Sooners hosted their second Junior Day this weekend under the new regime.

OU welcomed a host of top recruits, headlined by 247 Sports’ No. 1-ranked running back in the 2023 class, Richard Young.

In three seasons of high school football, the Lehigh Acres, FL, native has rushed for 3,591 yards and 33 touchdowns on 407 carries, averaging an eye-popping 8.8 yards per carry.

It’ll be a long road for the Sooners to land Young, as he’s coveted by all of the top programs across the country, but getting him on campus so he can get a closer look at the program is essential in staying in the recruiting battle.

Something that could help persuade Young was the level of offensive line talent on campus with him this weekend.

Elite 2023 offensive tackle Cayden Green made his way to Norman from Lees Summit, MO, allowing Bill Bedenbaugh to continue to lay the groundwork with him.

Green’s 6-foot-5, 310-pound frame, paired with his athleticism, make him a candidate to continue to move up recruiting rankings over the summer.

Joining Green were another pair of highly recruited offensive lineman in Wilkin Formby and Miles McVay.

Fresh off of impressing at the Under Armour camp stop in Atlanta, the 6-7 Formby arrived on campus from his home in Tuscaloosa.

Both Formby and McVay hold offers from Alabama, but Bedenbaugh can pitch a clear path to playing time in Norman after taking a pair of smaller offensive line classes in the past two recruiting cycles.

Jeff Lebby and Cale Gundy got a chance to build strong relationships with a pair of prospects in Mikal Harrison-Pilot and Isaiah Mozee on Saturday as well.

Harrison-Pilot is a 2023 athlete from Temple, TX. Last year, he caught 29 balls for 484 yards and six touchdowns, while also hauling in one interception on the defensive side of the ball.

Mozee still has a way to go in his recruitment, as he is a 2025 wide receiver, but he’s the high school teammate of Green at Lee’s Summit North High School.

The Sooners hosted another trio of athletes in Landon Hale, Anthony White and K.J. Bolden.

Hale and White are both 2023 recruits, while Bolden is a 2024 prospect. The Sooners hope to dip into Georgia and win a recruiting battle for him.

Jay Valai and Brandon Hall looked to add to the Sooner secondary, hosting defensive back recruits Moussa Kane, Dijon Jackson and Jayden Bonsu.

Kane came all the way to Norman from Blairstown, NJ, where the 6-1 defensive back stars.

Bonsu also arrived on campus from New Jersey, where he is rated the No. 7 overall player in the state and the 33rd-best safety in the country by 247 Sports.

Oklahoma looks to continue its charge into Florida by trying to attract Jackson. The 6-1 corner holds offers from most of the top schools in the Southeast, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, among others.

Ted Roof and Venables were able to turn their attention to a pair of linebackers in S’Maje Burrell and Samuel Omosigho.

Burrell is a 6-1 prospect from Fort Worth, where he logged 104 tackles, five sacks, forced three fumbles and intercepted one pass last year.

Omosigho projects as either an outside linebacker or a safety from Crandall, TX, in the 2023 class.

Miguel Chavis also hosted a 2024 defensive end prospect in Nigel Smith.

Last year, Smith racked up 66 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, as well as 10 sacks and three forced fumbles for Melissa High School in Texas.

The Junior Day kicked off what is sure to be a busy March for the Sooners, as Venables and Co. will continue to host recruits on campus every weekend this month.

