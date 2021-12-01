Oklahoma Releases Full 2022 Football Schedule

The road ahead for next year's pivotal OU football season is now set.

Oklahoma football just dropped some news, but no, it’s not a new head coach.

The Big 12 has released the 2022 football schedule, filling out the rest of OU’s slate for the upcoming season.

The Sooners will open the season on Sept. 3 against UTEP, and then they’ll host Kent State the following week before headed to Nebraska to round out their non-conference schedule.

On Sept. 24, Oklahoma will open their Big 12 schedule at home agains the Kansas State Wildcats before heading to TCU the next weekend on Oct. 1.

The big game everyone will be circling will go down in the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 8 as the Sooners look to extend their winning streak over Texas, and then OU will return home to play Kansas the following weekend on Oct. 15.

The bye week will fall after the Kansas game, but then OU will have to gear up for a Thursday night road trip to Ames, as Oklahoma’s trip to Iowa State will come on Oct. 27.

November is shaping up to be fun for the Sooners again, as they’ll open the month on Nov. 5 in Norman against the Baylor Bears.

Oklahoma will then trek to Morgantown to play West Virginia on Nov. 12, before returning home to try and exact some Bedlam revenge on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Nov. 19.

The regular season will conclude on the road with a trip to Lubbock to play the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 26.

Next season will be the first chapter in a new era at Oklahoma, and while it’s still unclear who exactly will be putting on the uniform for the Crimson and Cream, the path ahead is set.