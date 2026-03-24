Oklahoma Running Back Commit to Visit Other Major Program, per Report

Running back Keldrid Ben is still committed to Oklahoma, but he hasn’t ruled out other major programs who have pursued him.

Ben, a tailback from Montgomery, TX, will take an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on March 28, according to a report from BlueandGold.com.

𝗡𝗘𝗪: Oklahoma running back commit Keldrid Ben will visit Notre Dame this weekend, per @ByKyleKelly and @MikeTSinger ‼️☘️



The No. 5 RB in 2027 per @Rivals has been committed to the Sooners since December.



Details: https://t.co/ezPK1ystTF pic.twitter.com/vH9pmA0PO0 — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) March 24, 2026

Ben’s background

Ben pledged with Oklahoma on Dec. 1.

At the time of his commitment, Ben was an unranked prospect by all major recruiting services. The only other schools that had offered him were UTSA and McNeese State.

Even though Ben didn’t have any stars next to his name at that point, the Sooners were confident that they were pursuing an under-the-radar star.

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As a junior at Montgomery High School, Ben rushed for 1,560 yards and 15 touchdowns on 152 carries. He also caught 16 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Ben did all of this while competing at the Texas 5A Division II classification.

Listed at 5-10 and 208 pounds, Ben is one of two running backs committed to Oklahoma from the Class of 2027, along with Jaxsen Stokes. Stokes is a consensus 3-star recruit from Chatsworth, CA.

Other schools in the mix

Ben was sort of an unknown when he pledged with the Sooners. Fast forward a few months and he’s now a blue-chip prospect.

The Class of 2027 running back is now graded as a 4-star recruit by all major recruiting services. Ben is the No. 86 overall prospect and the No. 5 running back in the latest Rivals 300 rankings, which were released on Feb. 23.

As Ben’s status has elevated, more major programs have taken notice of him. In the first three months of 2026, Oregon, Texas, Florida State, USC and Notre Dame have all offered him.

There are still nearly nine months until players from the 2027 class sign their national letters of intent — so it’s very possible that Ben collects more offers from high-dollar programs.

As mentioned, Ben will be in South Bend in a few days. The Fighting Irish currently have the No. 5 class in the 2027 cycle, according to 247Sports, but they have yet to earn a commitment from a running back.

Where does OU’s class stand?

Ben taking an unofficial trip to South Bend does not mean that he will decommit from OU.

In fact, he has been active on social media in trying to get other prospects to Norman.

Oklahoma’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1 nationally by all major recruiting networks. The Sooners have earned pledges from 19 recruits, and 11 of them are graded as 4-star prospects by 247Sports.

Ben, a consensus 4-star tailback, is certainly a key piece to OU’s class. And the Sooners will do their part in trying to keep him committed despite the other major offers that he has received.