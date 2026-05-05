WR Daniel Odom Hopes to Create a 'Legacy' at Oklahoma

NORMAN — Even though Daniel Odom didn’t arrive in Norman at full strength, he has lofty goals for his first college football season.

Odom is a wide receiver who signed with Oklahoma in December as part of the Sooners’ 2026 recruiting class. He suffered an arm injury during his senior season at St. John Bosco High School, forcing him to miss portions of the Sooners’ month-long spring practice window.

Still, Odom believes that he’ll be an immediate contributor in the fall.

“I want to be able to start as a freshman,” Odom said in March. “I didn't come here just to be just to call myself an Oklahoma Sooner. I came here to make a legacy not only for myself but the people I love and the people that support me.”

The 6-2, 190-pound wideout from Los Angeles was a consensus 4-star recruit, and he chose OU over offers from Florida State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Washington. He caught 41 passes for 548 yards and six touchdowns during his final year of high school football.

Odom noted that his relationship with OU wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is one of the reasons why he chose the Sooners. The wideout underwent a surgery as soon as he arrived on campus, and Jones helped guide him through the process and keep him involved.

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“Me being in his office, just um, picking coach's brain, just asking him little things that I need to work on… us just building that relationship is honestly what's helping me and him get closer,” Odom said.

Odom was a limited participant for much of spring ball. The wide receiver donned a cast on his left wrist and participated where he could.

Because Odom couldn’t go at full speed throughout the spring, he focused on becoming a student of the game during his first few months in Norman.

“It's been good, honestly, just getting inside the playbook, learning different schemes, different formations, different concepts, just learning it all,” Odom said. “Honestly, that's what I'm here for. That's what I'm here to do. That's why I love the game. I just want to be a part of it and learn and not only just know what I'm doing, but know everyone else's route.”

Odom is one of four wide receivers who signed with OU from the 2026 class, along with Jahsiear Rogers, Jayden Petit and Xavier Okwufulueze. Rogers and Petit also enrolled in January, while Okwufulueze will get to campus in June.

Becoming a starter in 2026 is a goal of Odom’s. But more importantly, he feels prepared to positively impact his squad, regardless of what his role is as a true freshman.

“I have my personal goals, but honestly I want us to win as a team,” Odom said. “I want to be able to be a part of a winning team.”