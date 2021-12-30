Oklahoma Running Back Kennedy Brooks Announces Future Plans

The OU running back totaled 142 rushing yards on 14 carries, scoring three touchdowns against the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.

A third Oklahoma Sooner has declared for the NFL Draft the day after a massive Alamo Bowl victory.

Running back Kennedy Brooks wrapped up his career in style Wednesday night, confirming on Twitter he would be entering the draft on Thursday.

“I am proud to have earned my degree from such. Great university, and I will forever be grateful for all the friendships I’ve gained,” Brooks said on Twitter. “… Sooner Nation, the best fans in the world.

“Home or away, on or off the field, your support was incredible. You are all the beast, and I thank you for making my experience at Oklahoma unforgettable.”

Brooks finished his career as the Alamo Bowl Offensive Player of the Game after a 14 carry, 142-yard performance which saw the OU running back score three times.

In all, Brooks finished his Oklahoma career with 3,316 rising yards and 31 touchdowns, and is one of four running backs in the history of the program to have three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

For his career, Brooks finished averaging 7.0 yards per carry, a staggering number for the notoriously patient runner.

Alongside Jeremiah Hall and Gabe Brkic, who declared for the draft on Thursday, Brooks joins Isiah Thomas, Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah and Perrion Winfrey as Sooners who will be taking the next step to pursue an NFL career.

