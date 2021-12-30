Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Running Back Kennedy Brooks Announces Future Plans

    The OU running back totaled 142 rushing yards on 14 carries, scoring three touchdowns against the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.
    Author:

    A third Oklahoma Sooner has declared for the NFL Draft the day after a massive Alamo Bowl victory.

    Running back Kennedy Brooks wrapped up his career in style Wednesday night, confirming on Twitter he would be entering the draft on Thursday.

    “I am proud to have earned my degree from such. Great university, and I will forever be grateful for all the friendships I’ve gained,” Brooks said on Twitter. “… Sooner Nation, the best fans in the world.

    “Home or away, on or off the field, your support was incredible. You are all the beast, and I thank you for making my experience at Oklahoma unforgettable.”

    Brooks finished his career as the Alamo Bowl Offensive Player of the Game after a 14 carry, 142-yard performance which saw the OU running back score three times.

    Read More

    In all, Brooks finished his Oklahoma career with 3,316 rising yards and 31 touchdowns, and is one of four running backs in the history of the program to have three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

    For his career, Brooks finished averaging 7.0 yards per carry, a staggering number for the notoriously patient runner.

    Alongside Jeremiah Hall and Gabe Brkic, who declared for the draft on Thursday, Brooks joins Isiah Thomas, Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah and Perrion Winfrey as Sooners who will be taking the next step to pursue an NFL career. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Kennedy Brooks, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Oklahoma Running Back Kennedy Brooks Announces Future Plans

    50 seconds ago
    Gabe Brkic
    Football

    Oklahoma Kicker Gabe Brkic Declares for NFL Draft

    1 hour ago
    Alamo Bowl Celly
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Postgame Celebration

    1 hour ago
    Defense Highlghts - Oregon
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Defense Highlights - Oregon

    2 hours ago
    Offense Highlights - Oregon
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Offense Highlights - Oregon

    3 hours ago
    Alamo Bowl Wrap
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma-Oregon Postgame Wrap Up

    4 hours ago
    Jeremiah Hall - WVU
    Football

    Oklahoma TE/H-Back Jeremiah Hall Declares for NFL Draft

    5 hours ago
    Bob Stoops, Kennedy Brooks, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Oklahoma Gamebook: Ground Game Crucial in Memorable Alamo Trip

    8 hours ago