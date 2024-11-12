Oklahoma's Ben Anderson Named Mannelly Award Semifinalist
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma redshirt sophomore long snapper Ben Anderson has been named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is presented to the nation’s best long snapper, the award organization announced Monday evening.
Anderson is one of 10 players on the list of semifinalists for the Mannelly Award, which is in its sixth year.
A third-year Sooner from Charlotte, NC, Anderson has served as the long snapper on all of Oklahoma’s punts and placekicks over the last two seasons, and has made two tackles on punt returns in 2024.
A multidisciplinary studies (leadership in coaching) major, Anderson owns a 3.69 cumulative GPA. He was named to the President’s Honor Roll one semester (4.0 GPA) and to the Dean’s Honor Roll twice (3.5+ GPA). He was also a member of the 2023 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Team.
The Patrick Mannelly Award was first awarded in 2019 and was established to recognize one of the most important, but often overlooked, players on the football field. The award is named for former NFL long snapper Patrick Mannelly, who played 16 seasons for the Chicago Bears.
Three Mannelly Award finalists will be named on Nov. 25, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 14 in a live ceremony in Lake Bluff, IL.
Oklahoma (5-5, 1-5 SEC) is off this week before playing host to No. 9/9 Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on ABC.