Oklahoma's Big 12 Revenge Tour Continues with Bedlam Blowout
Another high profile game against a former Big 12 Conference rival, another impressive win for Skip Johnson's Oklahoma ballclub.
Trey Gambill had three hits, including a home run, and LJ Mercurius struck out 12 in Oklahoma’s 10-1 Bedlam victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night of the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.
The No. 19-ranked Sooners improved to 2-0 this season as Mercurius, a junior right-hander from UNLV, was dominant in 5 1/3 innings, giving up just one run on three hits against two walks.
HIs debut followed an equally dominating opener from lefty Cameron Johnson, who struck out 11 in Friday’s 10-3 victory over Texas Tech.
In all, OU pitchers collected 17 strikeouts against the Cowboys (0-2).
Gambill, a senior, homered for the second straight game, one of five extra base hits for the Sooners. Gambill went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Brendan Brock was 3-for-4 with a double and scored three times, while Jaxon Willits went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. First baseman Dayton Tockey went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Freshmen Alec Blair and Connor Larkin made their collegiate debuts with Blair registering his first hit on an RBI single in the eighth. In Friday’s win over the Red Raiders, Brock went 2-for-4 with a homer while Tockey also homered and Camden Johnson went 2-for-4 at the plate and also stole a base.
Sophomore Michael Catalano relieved Mercurius in the sixth, making his first appearance of the season and striking out four to tie his career best. Senior righty Reid Hensley finished the game in the ninth, putting the Pokes down in order with one K.
OU concludes the Shriners Children’s College Showdown Sunday evening vs. No. 10 TCU at 6:30 p.m.
Game Notes
- RHP LJ Mercurius struck out a career high-tying 12. The junior struck out the side twice over his 5 1/3 innings pitched and registered two or more K’s in four innings.
- Through two games, OU is outscoring the opposition 20-4.
- The Sooner pitching staff struck out 17, the most since fanning 17 vs. Texas last season (5/16/25). The staff has a combined 30 K’s in OU’s first two games and has allowed just 10 hits.
- Oklahoma’s offense has combined for 20 runs on 21 hits through two games.
- Senior Trey Gambill tied his career high with three hits.
- OU plays TCU on Sunday night.
