Oklahoma Beats Texas Tech in Season Opener Behind Cameron Johnson’s Gem

The version of Cameron Johnson that pitched on Friday was different from the one who struggled with command a year ago.

Johnson, now in his second season at Oklahoma, helped the Sooners defeat Texas Tech 10-3 in their season opener at Globe Life Field, home to the MLB’s Texas Rangers.

The left-handed pitcher allowed only one run on three hits and three walks in six innings of work to earn his first win of 2026. He struck out 11 Red Raiders and threw 105 pitches before being taken out of the game.

Johnson’s strong 2026 debut comes after a rough first season in Norman. After transferring in from LSU, Johnson registered a 5.57 ERA in 10 appearances and seven starts in 2025.

Early on, Johnson didn’t get much run support from his offensive teammates.

Texas Tech scored the game’s first run in the second inning before OU finally got on the board with a run in the fifth to tie things up.

And in the sixth, Oklahoma took its first lead of the 2026 season.

First baseman Dayton Tockey blasted a two-run home run to give the Sooners a 3-1 advantage.

The Sooners relieved Johnson after the sixth inning and put freshman Xander Mercurius on the mound. The Red Raiders scored once on Mercurius on two hits and a walk to get back within a run.

But OU got some much-needed insurance after that.

Outfielder Trey Gambill drove Brendan Brock and himself across the plate to extend the Sooners’ lead to three.

Texas Tech got one back in the bottom of the eighth before the Sooners broke the game open in the ninth.

Jaxon Willits drove Jason Walk in on a single before Brock hit a grand slam to make it a seven-run contest.

Jackson Cleveland finished the game on the bump for Oklahoma, and he held the Red Raiders without a hit in the ninth inning. Texas Tech finished the game with six base hits, and relief pitcher Ryan Free earned the loss for the Red Raiders.

OU finished the game with nine hits. Third baseman Camden Johnson, a Wichita State transfer, and Brock were the only Sooners with multiple knocks, as they each recorded two.

Oklahoma, 1-0 on the young season, will battle Oklahoma State on Saturday for its second game of the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. The first pitch of that game is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Sooners will face TCU on Sunday for the final game of the event. They will also take on New Mexico State while they’re in Arlington — on Monday — in a game that was originally supposed to be played in Norman.