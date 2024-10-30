Oklahoma's Defense Can Build Around 'Fantastic' Freshmen Jayden Jackson and David Stone
NORMAN — Much of the rest of the 2024 season will be about getting Oklahoma back on track in 2025.
OU’s offense is in a state of flux as Brent Venables looks for his third offensive coordinator, but the Sooner defense is clearly moving in the right direction.
Though Oklahoma has failed to force a turnover on defense in consecutive weeks, Venables and defensive coordinator Zac Alley’s side of the ball have played well enough to give the team a chance to hang around in games.
And while the Sooners will lose veterans all over the field — including standout performers in Danny Stutsman, Billy Bowman and Da’Jon Terry — it seems Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates have found a foundation to build around on the interior of the defensive line.
Jayden Jackson turned heads when he was listed as a starter on OU’s Week 1 depth chart, and he’s only increased his stock as the season has progressed.
The true freshman has played 248 defensive snaps this season per Pro Football Focus, which trails only Damonic Williams (265 snaps) and Gracen Halton (254) at the heart of the line.
Jackson’s work load hasn’t decreased as the Sooners have entered SEC play, either, as he’s averaging 33.4 snaps per game in conference play.
“Jayden Jackson is an alpha,” Venables said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “He brought in fundamentals of physical toughness, mental toughness, and the ability to play fast as a result of great work ethic. Really smart guy. Football was easy for him, and so all those things transitioned to his ability to become a starter.
“… Has held up incredibly well. Has played really well. Has been a model of consistency, which is probably the best quality that I believe you can have, is just being a consistent week in and week out performer.”
Through eight games, Jackson has 18 total tackles, including one sack, and a batted ball, but his impact isn’t best outlined in the box score.
Jackson has held up at the point of attack, forcing opposing running backs to stop in their tracks in the backfield and playing a key role in OU’s strong rushing defense.
“He hadn't flinched,” Venables said. “He's got a tremendous, tremendous future. And he cares deeply for his teammates. It's not… he shows up every day wanting to be a great teammate.”
Another one of Oklahoma’s future leaders has continued to grow behind the scenes.
Fellow true freshman David Stone hasn’t gotten the same opportunities on game day as Jackson has so far, but that doesn’t mean Venables hasn’t seen great improvement from the 5-star recruit.
“David Stone's best quality, he has this fantastic work ethic,” said Venables, “but he has this amazing self-awareness. And so, as a result, he doesn't get in his own way in the improvement process. He sees it for what it is.
“He'll have good things that he's feeling himself after a good day of practice. You know, he whoops somebody, but he says, ‘Man, I got, that was a really good inside session, but when we got the team, you know, good on good on the third down period, I didn't do as well, I had a bust. Man, I gotta be better.’”
Stone has logged 41 snaps on defense this year per PFF, posting four tackles and a tackle for loss.
He also has had to overcome adversity as of late.
Stone appeared on OU’s SEC Availability Report for the first time ahead of the Sooners’ matchup with South Carolina.
Though he was cleared, Stone has sported a sizable cast on his left wrist the last two Saturday’s.
“The cast is, you know, it's an inhibitor if you will,” Venables said. “But he's fought through it. He's still practicing, goes and takes, you know, live practice reps and things of that nature. He's a tough guy, he wants to improve.”
Stone has burned the midnight oil off the field since arriving in Norman, too, and that hasn’t stopped just because he’s not 100 percent physically.
“He's up in the coach's offices every night just trying to get a little more knowledge and just, he's a gym rat and doesn't shy away from tough moments,” Venables said. “And I love that about him. He's gonna be a fantastic player because of those two traits there, the work ethic and great self-awareness and the hunger to improve every single day.”
Stone played 10 defensive snaps against South Carolina, per PFF, which was his largest allotment since playing 16 defensive snaps in Week 1 against Temple.
He won’t be redshirting in 2024, so Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. contest against Maine could serve as an opportunity for Stone to play more snaps and try and build momentum as the team heads into their final three SEC battles of the season.