Oklahoma's Defense 'Confident' in Further Growth Under New DC Zac Alley
DALLAS — Oklahoma may have changed defensive coordinators this offseason, but you would never know there’s been major changes.
Zac Alley, a Brent Venables protege from his time at Clemson, replaced Ted Roof. He knows exactly how Venables wants to run the defense, and Alley has a host of returning veterans to ease the transition.
Linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman are back for one more year. Both were voted as Preseason All-SEC selections last week, forming a strong foundation for Alley’s first year in Norman.
Defensive back Woodi Washington, defensive end Ethan Downs and defensive tackle Da’Jon Terry add crucial experience, too, which allowed Alley to get straight to work throughout spring football.
“Bringing in Coach Alley, it was great for us,” Bowman said last week at SEC Media Days. “Bringing in a young mastermind who thinks similarly to our head coach Brent Venables. He brings in more of a freestyle type of play.
“He's sort of the same schemes as Venables. So those guys are on the same page. Just being able to hone in on the details, I think, by bringing him in, allows us to focus on every little detail.”
Alley’s introduction is what Venables thought was the crucial next step in the development of his defense.
The Sooners took major steps forward defending the run from 2022 to 2023, and OU showed it could stand tall in the red zone and force teams to settle for field goals or find ways to get off the field with a goal line stand.
As Oklahoma faces the SEC gauntlet for the first time in 2024, it will have to find another level.
OU still finished ranked 112th in passing yards allowed per game in 2023, one of many areas where the Sooners still have to improve.
Throughout the spring, Stutsman and Bowman noticed the defense operating on the same wavelength more than ever before, which they hope will be an early sign of growth to come.
“There’s a lot more experience. There’s a lot more confidence,” Stutsman said. “Those guys out there, they’re sure of themselves and what their job is. That just comes with time.
“Having guys like Billy, Woodi, myself and Ethan, older guys all over the ball can really help those young guys. Really creates a lot of depth for people and it creates a sense of, we know what we’re doing… We know what we’re supposed to do.”
Oklahoma added key pieces in the transfer portal, too.
Gentry Williams starred at cornerback last year when he was healthy, though injuries did cost him significant time.
Williams is ready to go after missing most of the spring with a cleanup procedure, and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai also brought in San Diego State cornerback Dez Malone from the portal.
The defensive line added All-MAC pass rusher Caiden Woullard and heavily sought-after TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams as well, adding needed depth up front.
“Going into this year three will be another big jump,” Bowman said. “We're in control of our own destiny. I feel like we're doing a great job of continuing to keep the foot on the pedal, and we know we're not nowhere close to where we need to be.”