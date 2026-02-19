Oklahoma Sends Offer to Speedy 4-star Wide Receiver from 2028 Class

Oklahoma reaped the benefits of Isaiah Sategna’s speed in 2025.

And on Thursday, the Sooners offered a Class of 2028 wideout that fits Sategna’s mold.

Wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, a Houston, TX, native, announced that he has earned an offer from OU.

Mitchell is ranked as a 4-star recruit and the No. 100 overall player in the Class of 2028 by On3. He is unranked by 247Sports, but the recruiting network has ranked just 18 players from the 2028 class thus far.

Mitchell stands just 5-8 and weighs 155 pounds. But his speed makes up for his undersized frame.

As a freshman last year, Mitchell ran a wind-legal 10.25-second 100-meter dash, per Athletic.net .

His sprinter speed has allowed him to be a standout high school football player.

In 2025, his sophomore season at C.E. King High School, Mitchell caught 40 passes for 867 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for 363 yards and five touchdowns. He also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns.

Mitchell’s production has caught the eye of dozens of major programs. Other Power Four programs who have offered the wide receiver prospect include Texas A&M, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, LSU and Miami.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Offers Under-the-Radar Wide Receiver Prospect from Texas

Oklahoma Pitching key to 'Absolute Challenge' at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

Longtime Oklahoma Edge Rusher Target Sets Commitment Date

Sategna proved how valuable speed can be in Oklahoma’s Ben Arbuckle-led offense in 2025. The receiver, who transferred to OU from Arkansas before the season, led the Sooners with 965 yards and eight touchdowns on 67 receptions.

Sategna’s frame is slightly larger than Mitchell’s at 5-10 and 182 pounds — but he is still considered undersized compared to most receivers.

Seeing Sategna’s success in Year 1, it’s likely that the Sooners’ offensive coaches believe that Mitchell can one day produce like that.

Oklahoma has earned only one commitment from the Class of 2028 so far. Running back Micah Rhodes — the No. 1 running back in the class, per 247Sports — chose the Sooners over offers from Texas A&M and Texas on Jan. 29.

The Sooners’ 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally by all major recruiting services with 13 commits. Of those 13 pledges, seven of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

OU will open its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5. The Sooners are looking to build on their 2025 campaign in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.