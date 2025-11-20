Oklahoma's Defense is 'Excited' by Challenge to Slow Down Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy
NORMAN — After weeks of trying to slow down Trinidad Chambliss, Joey Aguilar and Ty Simpson, Oklahoma’s defense now turns its attention to one of the nation’s most explosive running backs.
Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy leads the country with 1,346 yards and is third in the nation with 15 touchdowns, and he’s averaging 6.8 yards per rush.
Last week alone, he totaled 300 yards and three scores on 25 carries to power the Tigers past Mississippi State.
“He has almost 1,000 yards after contact, which is, I've never heard of such a stat,” OU coach Brent Venables said on Tuesday.
As a result, Oklahoma’s defensive line is going to have to come to play on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC).
“You've got to win up front. I think that's where it starts,” Venables said. “They're doing a great job of knocking people off the line of scrimmage, both the inside and outside run game, all their gap schemes, and they do a nice job with all the presentations. But that's where it all kind of starts.”
The Sooners also have to be alert to Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz trying to pull a fast one, whether starting quarterback Beau Pribula is able to return to action or the Tigers roll with Matt Zollers.
“They've got an excellent play action in the passing game,” Venables said. “They're not naive, so if you've got a great run rush defense, then they're going to want to stay on schedule. So the quick throwing game, the screens, the boots, the shot plays, the trick plays, the flea flickers and reverses and all of those kinds of things to test your discipline.”
Stopping the run has been one of Oklahoma’s strengths in 2025.
The Sooners rank fourth in the nation in rushing defense, allowing 82.2 yards per game, but they haven’t been perfect.
Michigan running back Justice Haynes was able to rip off a 75-yard touchdown run back in Week 2, and Texas running back Tre Wisner was able to spin out of tackles in the Cotton Bowl on multiple carries.
Outside of those blips, the Sooners have done a nice job bottling up opposing running backs, something they’re looking forward to trying to do on Saturday.
And OU will be a bit closer to full strength to help stop Hardy.
Defensive tackle Jayden Jackson was limited last week against Alabama, but he wasn’t listed on the first availability report of the week.
If he’s one week closer to full health, Oklahoma will have another key piece to try and slow down the Tigers’ excellent rushing attack.
“He’s a really good player,” linebacker Kobie McKinzie said. “It’s going to be really exciting. They’ve got a really good O-Line, really physical. They know how to run the ball, they know how to block people, so it’s going to be really exciting. Definitely going to be a challenge, none like we’ve seen this year.”