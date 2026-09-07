Oklahoma's Isaiah Sategna Takes Home SEC Award After Stellar Week 1 Performance

Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna was dominant in every facet of the Sooners’ 51-0 win over UTEP on Friday, and as a result, he took home some hardware.

Sategna was named the Southeastern Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in OU’s season-opening win.

The former track star set the tone early with an 88-yard punt return touchdown, which gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead.

Oklahoma didn’t record a special teams touchdown during the entire 2025 season, and it took Sategna only one punt return in 2026 to find the end zone.

Sategna’s punt return touchdown was OU’s first in three years, and it marked the Sooners’ longest punt return since 2013.

Sategna was OU’s punt returner in 2025, and he finished the year with 318 yards on 24 returns. He logged a handful of returns longer than 30 yards last year, but he failed to reach the end zone after fielding a punt.

In addition to Sategna’s 88-yard return on Friday, he returned one other punt for 27 yards. Sategna made a couple of UTEP defenders miss but eventually got stopped. That return, however, set up for another OU scoring drive.

Sategna fielded the opening kickoff, too, for 24 yards. Though he didn’t break off a long return on that one, it did go for longer than any of OU’s kickoff returns from the 2025 season — the Sooners fielded only two kicks last year, and Peyton Bowen had the longest return at 18 yards.

Of course, Sategna also had a notable offensive performance against the Miners. The wideout logged 76 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

Sategna’s 215 all-purpose yards marked a new career high for the wide receiver, who is playing his fifth college football season.

Sategna transferred to Oklahoma from Arkansas ahead of the 2025 season and was the Sooners’ most consistent offensive player last year.



The 5-foot-9 wide receiver led OU with 965 yards and eight touchdowns on 67 receptions. His lengthy receptions against LSU and Missouri were crucial in helping the Sooners reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.

Oklahoma, now 1-0, will face a much tougher test in Week 2.

The Sooners will battle No. 16 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. The Wolverines defeated Western Michigan 13-12 on a hail mary from quarterback Bryce Underwood in Week 1.

Last year, Oklahoma defeated Michigan 24-13 in Norman.

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