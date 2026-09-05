The Moments That Shaped Oklahoma's Win Over UTEP
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NORMAN — The Sooners didn’t leave any doubt in their 2026 opener.
No. 10 OU took down UTEP 51-0 on Friday evening. The Sooners made key plays in all three phases of the game to completely dismantle the visiting Miners and improve to 1-0.
Throughout the 2026 season, Carson Field of Sooners On SI will chronicle the big moments of each Oklahoma game through the lens.
Here are over a dozen photos from Friday’s game that tell the story:
Oklahoma’s first drive of 2026 was methodical, as the Sooners went 76 yards down the field on 12 plays. Finally, transfer running back Lloyd Avant capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to give his team the early lead. Avant led the Sooners in rushing on Friday, ending his OU debut with 79 yards.
The Sooners’ defense carried them to the College Football Playoff in 2025, and the unit’s first series of 2026 went well. UTEP quarterback EJ Colson rushed for positive gains on the Miners’ first two plays, but a pass breakup from cornerback Courtland Guillory on third down forced them to punt.
Isaiah Sategna, who led OU in receiving yards last year, immediately made the Miners pay for their three-and-out. Sategna returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown to give the Sooners a 14-0 advantage with 7:27 left in the first quarter. Sategna had a handful of strong returns in 2025, but his Friday return touchdown marked his first as a Sooner.
UTEP’s offense found more success on its second drive and eventually made it to OU’s 15-yard line. But Miners kicker Carlos Arreola missed a 33-yard field goal to keep them scoreless. That marked the first of three missed field goals from Arreola in the game.
Shortly after the UTEP miss, OU quarterback John Mateer threw his first touchdown pass of the year, finding tight end Rocky Beers wide open down the field for 40 yards. Beers leapfrogged a UTEP defender on his way into the end zone to make it 21-0 with 1:01 left in the first quarter.
OU’s defense again saw the Miners miss a field goal on their next drive. The Sooners responded with another strong drive, but UTEP forced a stop on third down. Tate Sandell — who won the 2025 Lou Groza Award — made his first field goal of 2026 from 33 yards out with five minutes left in the second quarter.
Junior defensive back Reggie Powers III notched his first tackle for loss of 2026 on UTEP’s ensuing drive. His play, which set the Miners back five yards, made it third-and-long, and UTEP was forced to punt. Oklahoma answered with a field goal before halftime.
It didn’t take long for the Sooners to create havoc in the second half. Peyton Bowen forced UTEP’s Tavorus Jones to fumble, and Taylor Wein was right there to scoop it up for the first takeaway of the season. Last year, OU didn’t force a turnover until Week 5.
On the second play after the takeaway, Mateer found Sategna wide open for 34 yards and a touchdown. Sategna finished the day with 76 yards and a touchdown on four catches in addition to his punt return score.
Transfer wide receiver Trell Harris also flashed what he brings to the offense, as he caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Mateer with 8:22 left in the third quarter. Harris caught two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown against the Miners.
Sategna came close to another return touchdown in the final minutes of the third quarter. He made a couple of Miners miss and made it 27 yards before UTEP finally wrapped him up. The wide receiver logged 115 punt return yards on the day.
The Miners eventually waved the white flag and replaced Colson with backup quarterback Raymond Moore III. That didn’t help UTEP’s offense, though, as the Sooners forced a turnover on downs on Moore’s first drive.
With a short field, OU drove down the field quickly and got into the red zone. OU backup quarterback Whitt Newbauer finished off the Sooners’ 32-yard drive and scored a three-yard rushing touchdown — his first score as a Sooner — to make it 51-0 with 12:11 left in the game.
OU’s defense had a rare lapse on UTEP’s ensuing drive, as Moore rushed for 51 yards to get the Miners into Sooner territory. But on the next play, the dual-threat quarterback fumbled, and OU linebacker James Nesta was there to recover the ball.
Oklahoma punted for the first time after the recovery, and the Sooners’ defense once again answered the call. True freshman defensive linemen Jake Kreul and James Carrington combined for a sack to force a fourth-and-long and another UTEP punt.
Oklahoma and UTEP exchanged stalled drives in the game’s final minutes, allowing the Sooners to seal their 51-0 victory. The win was a resounding one after the Sooners went 10-3 and made the College Football Playoff in 2025. Next, OU will travel to Ann Arbor to battle No. 16 Michigan on Saturday.
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Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfieldFollow carsondfield