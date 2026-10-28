Oklahoma's Offense Can Build Confidence Around Michael Fasusi's Return

NORMAN — Michael Fasusi’s return was a boon for Oklahoma’s offense.

The sophomore left tackle stepped back into the lineup against Mississippi State after missing every contest since the opener and he looked like he hadn’t missed a minute of action.

The Sooners were able to run behind the combination of Fasusi and left guard Noah Best, and Fasusi didn’t allow a single quarterback pressure per Pro Football Focus.

Quarterback John Mateer looked as comfortable as he’s been all year in the pocket, something OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle believes was no coincidence.

“It can’t hurt,” Arbuckle said on Tuesday. ‘I’m proud of the guys who have been out there, who have been playing all season; they’ve battled, they’ve played their butt off. … But yeah. Those guys know the kind of player Mike is. They do, absolutely.”

Though he’s more comfortable on the right side, sophomore Ryan Fodje got better as he went along filling in for Fasusi at left tackle.

He allowed five pressures against Michigan, but then allowed six pressures combined against New Mexico, Georgia and Texas, per Pro Football Focus.

Fodje struggled after he got injured against Kentucky, but he shouldn’t have been on the field after exiting the lineup.

With Fasusi back, Fodje will be able to slide back over to the right side, either at guard or tackle, when he’s healthy again.

“Ryan Fodje did a great job,” Mateer said on Monday. “… But (Fasusi) did a great job (against Mississippi State).

“He knew every look, and Noah’s doing a great job, too. So just them working together, I’m not surprised.”

The trust Fasusi earned from Mateer last year can’t be replicated, either.

Mateer played 12 games with Fasusi protecting his blind side, and as a freshman, Fasusi allowed 19 pressures.

Oklahoma’s coaches and front office were both excited by the growth in Fasusi throughout the offseason, but he’s yet to truly display that after being sidelined most of 2026 with an injury.

But with Fasusi in the lineup moving forward, the Sooners hope the entire offense can build more confidence, and that starts at quarterback.

“I think it definitely added a level of confidence to how John was feeling in-game and playing, and Mike did a great job,” Arbuckle said. “Mike earned that just with how he practiced, how he prepared, and ultimately with how he was playing, especially there early on.”

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