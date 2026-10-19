How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State

Oklahoma is once again on the back foot.

The Sooners missed plenty of opportunities to down Kentucky Saturday night, and the result was a 21-13 loss that dropped OU to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in SEC action.

Oklahoma threw four total interceptions — three from quarterback John Mateer and one from punter/holder Jacob Ulrich on a fake field goal — that helped the Wildcats finish off the Sooners.

Brent Venables’ team now has to head back out on the road to try to get back to .500 in conference play against one of his old assistants.

How to Watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS Date: Oct. 24

Oct. 24 Time: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network TV Broadcast Crew: TBA

TBA Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

107.7 FM The Franchise Weather Forecast: Sunny with a high of 76 degrees

Last Time Out

For a time, the Sooners actually looked like they would build on the momentum seized by beating Texas.

The offense moved in the first half, even if it didn’t always finish drives, and John Mateer threw for nearly 200 yards in the first half.

But injuries on the offensive line proved too much for OU. Ryan Fodje was the latest member of the unit to go down, forcing changes at left tackle after Fodje tried to play through a lower-body injury.

As Fodje battled injury, the offense completely stalled.

The defense allowed one touchdown after halftime, but Mateer’s pick-six effectively ended the contest at Owen Field.

Injuries played a major role in Mississippi State’s trip to LSU, too.

Star quarterback Kamario Taylor was unable to play following the bye week after sustaining an injury.

In his absence, the Bulldogs were unable to score against the Tigers. LSU won 31-0, forcing the Bulldogs into the same spot as the Sooners, looking to rebound this weekend.

Who to Know for the Bulldogs

Tayor has been one of the best stories in the SEC this season. He burst onto the scene for head coach Jeff Lebby, but the Bulldogs could be forced to again lean on freshman backup Parker Puckett.

Receiver Anthony Edwards III leads the way for Mississippi State’s passing attack. He’s hauled in 47 receptions for 614 yards and five touchdowns. Sanfrisco Magee has also caught five touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

On the other side of the ball, sophomore linebacker Tyler Lockhart leads the team with 38 total tackles and he’s tied for the team lead with a pair of quarterback sacks.

Series History

Saturday represents the first-ever meeting between OU and Mississippi State on the football field.

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