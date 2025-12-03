Why Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Sees New Edge Rusher Jake Kreul ‘As a Giant'

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s persistence while pursuing Jake Kreul paid off.

Kreul, an edge rusher and consensus top-100 player in the Class of 2026, signed with the Sooners on Wednesday.

OU offered Kreul when he was just a high-school sophomore. The Sooners were just the second SEC school and eighth Power Four program to offer the edge rusher.

Now, more than two years later, he is officially on his way to Norman.

“We were one of the first schools to identify his skills and saw him as a giant, when a lot of other people, maybe he didn't pass the eyeball test from all the measurables,” OU coach Brent Venables said.

Kreul stands 6-3 and weighs 230 pounds. He earned a 4-star rating from every major recruiting service, and 247Sports ranked him as the No. 53 overall player in the 2026 class.

Early in the recruiting process, Venables and his staff recognized Kreul’s technical precision.

“He's incredibly natural, his instincts, his get off, his first step, his hand combat skills,” Venables said. “He understands the offensive line, protection and techniques. He understands the offensive lineman as much as he does his own craft, which I think has taken his game to another level.”

Kreul committed to Oklahoma on Aug. 12, choosing the Sooners over fellow finalists Ole Miss and Texas.

Jim Nagy, Oklahoma’s general manager, said that he and his scouting staff regularly watch film of the Sooners’ commits to ensure that they are living up to the program’s standard.

Nagy admitted that he didn’t watch game film of Kreul until October — and he wasn’t disappointed when he turned it on.

“I forgot how fast he was coming off the ball,” Nagy said. “He’s a really good athlete. You don’t bend like that or change direction like that without being a high-level athlete. He’s going to hit home a ton.”

Per MaxPreps, Kreul has registered 36 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass deflections while playing for IMG Academy in Florida in 2025. As a junior in 2024, Kreul recorded 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks.

As someone who has been on OU’s radar for more than two years and someone that has been committed since August, Kreul has already integrated himself into the program.

“Feels like he’s part of the team already,” Nagy said. “We have familiarity with Jake. Just fired up to get him here.”

The Sooners are ready for Kreul’s arrival, as the staff expects him to be a contributor from Day 1.

“We expect him to be a part of that rotation with those sub package rotations next year,” Kreul said. “Getting in there and putting heat on the quarterback, that’s something he’s ready to do right now.”