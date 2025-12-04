Oklahoma Adds Four Wide Receivers That Can ‘Make Plays’ in Passing Game

Oklahoma’s passing game hasn’t been consistently explosive in the last two seasons. But general manager Jim Nagy believes the Sooners’ new wide receivers will help change that.

OU signed four wideouts — Jayden Petit, Daniel Odom, Xavier Okwufulueze and Jahsiear Rogers — as part of their 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday.

“It's a nice group in that they have a really complimentary skill set,” Nagy said.

Petit flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Oklahoma just a week before Early Signing Day. The Florida-based receiver is listed at 6-4 and 195 pounds, and 247Sports ranked him the No. 93 overall player in the Class of 2026.

Nagy arrived at OU in March, and one of his first priorities as a member of the staff was to pursue Petit.

“We chased him pretty hard,” Nagy said. “He was one of my favorite players when I got here that was currently on the board.”

Okwufulueze is also listed at 6-4 and 195 pounds. He is the lone player from Oklahoma in the Sooners’ 2026 class, as he hails from Owasso.

The receiver is a consensus 3-star prospect.

“He’s going to be a fantastic player,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He’s got tremendous athletic ability, great upside, great spirit. All of his best days are in front of him.”

Nagy expects Petit and Okwufulueze to create mismatches for opposing defenses because of their size.

“A lot of people talk about putting together a basketball team at the wide receiver position. Didn’t do that intentionally, we were just trying to add playmakers,” Nagy said.

Odom stands 6-1 and weighs 178 pounds, and he is a native of Bellflower, CA. He is a consensus 4-star recruit and is ranked the No. 48 wideout in the 2026 class.

As a junior at St. John Bosco High School in 2024, Odom logged 682 yards and five touchdowns on 45 catches.

“Got great size, he’s ready to play,” Venables said. “We’ll see if he has all the other stuff and willingness to come in — which we believe he does — to work and learn the new system and compete and those types of things. He’s going to be a really good one.”

Rogers is another consensus 4-star receiver that the Sooners signed. The wideout is ranked the No. 1 player from Delaware in the 2026 class, and he chose OU over offers from Nebraska, Penn State, Alabama and several other major programs.

At 5-11 and 180 pounds, Venables sees him as a big-play magnet.

“Fantastic player,” Venables said. “With the ball in his hands, he can score at any point in time. Real excited about the playmaking ability of Jahsiear.”

Nagy highlighted how each of the four new receivers are different from one another but that they all have one similarity: They have the ability to make OU’s passing game more dynamic.

“Guys that could do something with the ball in their hands, make plays for the quarterback,” Nagy said. “That was the key with that group, and we feel like we added four guys that could do that.”