Oklahoma's Peyton Bowen not Ready to Fully Embrace Elder Statesman Status on Sooners' Defense

NORMAN — It’s still hard for Peyton Bowen to see himself as one of the older guys.

“I see myself as the leader, but I don’t see myself as the old head,” the Oklahoma senior safety said. “It has taken a little bit like these freshmen came and watched me play last year. These guys actually look up to me. It’s a little weird. I don’t think they see me as the old head, I hope, but as just the leader.”

Bowen might not see it, but he is among the elder statesmen of the Sooners’ defense.

He’s played in 39 games, starting 20, over the past three seasons with 117 tackles and two interceptions.

Last season, he was a second-team All-SEC selection when he started all 13 games with 47 tackles, two interceptions and a team-high tying seven pass breakups.

Bowen said he learned plenty about leadership from Billy Bowman early in his career and Robert Spears-Jennings over the last two seasons in particular.

“Billy was a quiet dude,” Bowen said. “He always led by example. RJ was a little bit more vocal than Billy and it came later on. He was a leader like the end of junior year to all of senior year. That’s kind of how as much as it’s been for me as much as RJ’s journey. I’m kind of like in the middle of them. I only talk when I really need to and I try and lead by example as much as I can because, like I said, these young guys look up to me and same with some of my teammates so I’ve got to make sure I’m leading by example no matter who’s watching.”

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Bowen is confident in the Sooners’ defense, even after losing players like Spears-Jennings, Kendal Daniels, Gracen Halton and R Mason Thomas off last year’s defense that was among the best in college football.

“Up front we’ve got the young guys that played a lot of ball — well, not young guys anymore, but the sophomore (now juniors) like J-Jack (Jayden Jackson) and (David) Stone, and then T-Wein (Taylor Wein), who’s in my class, P.J. (Adebawore), who I think has all the talent in the world and can really put it all together this year,” Bowen said of his reason for optimism. “But I think those guys have seen a lot of ball, played a very good amount of ball and can step up tremendously.”

Bowen is looking to savor his final season in Norman.

“A lot of guys in, a lot of guys out,” Bowen said, looking back at his time so far at OU. “The 2023 class has kind of dwindled. A lot of new faces, but still the same Oklahoma. I think we got a lot closer, last year’s team, I would say. It’s going to be a journey. I love a lot of the new guys. A lot of guys are fitting in very well.”