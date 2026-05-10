Why Oklahoma Freshman WR Jahsiear Rogers is 'Ready to be a Playmaker' in Year 1

NORMAN — In March, true freshman wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers said that there wasn’t much of an adjustment when he enrolled at Oklahoma in January.

“It really hasn’t been a big transition,” Rogers said at OU’s spring media day on March 9. “It’s more so being on top of everything and more football involved.”

When Rogers said that, spring ball hadn’t yet begun, and the Sooners had recently completed their winter workouts.

And when he got the chance to showcase his talents in front of fans at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Rogers proved that he wasn’t lying. Rogers finished the spring game on April 18 with five catches for 70 yards.

His reception and yardage totals led the “White” team, which consisted of mainly backups and lost 31-3 to the “Red” squad.

Rogers’ notable performance in the intrasquad exhibition was likely no surprise to OU coach Brent Venables, who praised the wideout’s talent on Early Signing Day in December.

“Fantastic player,” Venables said. “With the ball in his hands, he can score at any point in time. Loves to compete. Real excited about the playmaking ability of Jahsiear.”

Rogers was a 4-star prospect from the Class of 2026, according to Rivals and 247Sports. The 5-11, 180-pound wide receiver originally committed to Penn State, but he flipped his pledge to Oklahoma when the Nittany Lions fired longtime coach James Franklin.

Even though Rogers came to Norman with high confidence, he knew that there was plenty of room to grow before he put on pads for the first time as a student-athlete. And per OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Rogers has conducted himself like a student of the game.

“Just seeing him continue to grow his composure and his confidence in himself within the system… hard-working, diligent kid,” Arbuckle said. “He sits up here, gosh, until 10:30, 11 o'clock at night, every night.”

Rogers joined a wide receiver room that has significant experience producing at the Power Four level.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Isaiah Sategna led OU with 965 yards and eight touchdowns on 67 catches during his first season in Norman. The Sooners also added Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris from the transfer portal, and those two combined for 11 touchdowns and nearly 1,400 receiving yards at their previous schools (Texas and Virginia, respectively) in 2025.

Learning from those three proven wideouts also helped Rogers to acclimate to his new setting quickly.

“We lean on each other, learn from each other,” Rogers said. “That is kind of how our room is.”

Barring injuries or any unforeseen circumstances, Sategna, Livingstone and Harris will likely get the bulk of the targets in the fall.

But Rogers, now with a full spring under his belt, believes that he will be impactful in Year 1.

“I am still learning from the older guys,” Rogers said. “But when I am on the field, I am ready to go. I am ready to be a playmaker.”