Oklahoma S Peyton Bowen Still Working to Get 'Feet Back Under' Himself in Punt Return Game
NORMAN — Peyton Bowen burst onto the scene last year on special teams.
The 5-star recruit announced himself to Oklahoma fans with a punt block against SMU in the Sooners’ second game in 2023, and then he repeated his heroics with another punt block against Iowa State.
This year brought more opportunity for Bowen on special teams.
A gifted kick returner from his high school days, Bowen won Oklahoma’s punt return job out of fall camp.
He’s returned 23 punts for 190 yards, an average of 8.3 yards per return, and his longest return of the year has been for 24 yards.
For Bowen, this year’s return game has been about taking what’s there.
“A little bit just plays with we’re trying to block it a lot,” Bowen said Wednesday. “So it’s not really return emphasis. It’s more just like get some yards emphasis.”
Over the offseason, after Jay Nunez left, OU coach Brent Venables hired San Diego State special teams guru Doug Deakin with the hopes of exploiting mismatches on special teams.
And while the Sooners haven’t blocked a kick yet this year, they’ve been aggressive coming after opposing punters.
Bowen’s adventures receiving punts haven’t always been steady, however.
Last week, the sophomore muffed a punt against Missouri, allowing the Tigers to fall on the football and turn the miscue into a field goal.
Bowen has let the ball bounce in front of him at other times this year, causing Oklahoma fans to collectively hold their breaths for a beat until he secures the ball and takes off the other direction.
For Bowen, however, he’s just focused on getting back into the swing of returning after not touching the football on special teams for a year.
“I think for not touching a ball for a year in the return sense,” he said, “I’ve just got to get my feet back under me and next year is going to be a lot better.”
Still, the return game has taken a step forward from last year.
Gavin Freeman returned 19 kicks for 122 yards and a touchdown in 2023, but outside of his 82-yard return against Arkansas State, he was only able to gain 40 yards in the return game for an average of 2.2 yards per return.
If 2024 is a starting point for Bowen at punt returner, then 2025 could bring game-changing plays for the safety — so long as he is able to secure the football.