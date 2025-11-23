Oklahoma's Players Have Spoken: 'Many Men' Must Stay as the Sooners' Fourth Quarter Anthem
NORMAN — Oklahoma has trotted out a few different things between the third and fourth quarter in search of a new tradition since the Sooners entered the Southeastern Conference.
On Saturday, OU may have found a winner — at least for the rest of this year.
In line with the “Hard to Kill” moniker adopted by the team in recent weeks, Oklahoma blared 50 Cent’s “Many Men” over the stadium speakers.
It was accompanied by a video that drew on scenes from the movies Gladiator and Gladiator 2, the films from which the Sooners pulled the “Hard to Kill” motto.
It’s safe to say the players were a fan of the song choice.
“Oh I loved that,” defensive tackle Gracen Halton said. “… We played it in the locker room, before practice, everything. But I was surprised to hear it because everyone wants to see what the fourth quarter song is. So when I heard ‘Many Men,’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay!’”
Defensive end Taylor Wein said the team could feel the energy from the fans on the sideline.
“I loved it. It was awesome,” he said. “The stadium was rocking, too. You could tell. 'Many Men’ was a good choice. It was a really good choice.
“I heard rumors about it and I didn't know if it was going to be true. So it was kind of cool to see it actually happen.”
The Sooners debuted their “Hard to Kill” shirts during last week’s trip to Tuscaloosa.
Oklahoma took care of Alabama and built on that win with Saturday’s 17-6 victory over Missouri.
On Senior Day, if the Sooners take care of LSU, they’ll all but punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Under the new 12-team format, four teams host a home game in the CFP first round. Oklahoma could be in line for one of those hosting spots.
If that’s the case, the Sooners will have a couple more chances for the anthem off 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ to keep energy levels high entering the fourth quarter.
“That was awesome,” OU quarterback John Mateer said. “That was pretty awesome. … Yeah, we like that one.”