WR Parker Livingstone Brings a 'Real Dynamic' Threat to Oklahoma's Offense

TAMPA — Transferring across the Red River will always raise eyebrows across the country, which is something that receiver Parker Livingstone learned firsthand this offseason.

He caught 29 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns last season as a redshirt freshman for the Longhorns before entering the transfer portal, where he then had to choose between Oklahoma and Indiana. Livingstone chose to stay in the SEC to help quarterback John Mateer and the OU offense get back on track in 2026.

In the few short months since his transfer, Livingstone has been candid in his decision to don the Crimson and Cream — citing close proximity to his home in Lucas, TX, and crediting his agent with how he ended up in Norman.

Now, with fall camp just under two weeks away, we are learning how he and his new quarterback are beginning to gel.

"He's real dynamic in what he does," Mateer said on Monday at SEC Media Days. "He's big, real good up at the point of the catch, and he makes a lot of plays."

In the age of the transfer portal where experienced players are often expected to simply carry on what they did at their previous stop at their new school, simple things like learning a new playbook are often overlooked.

Apparently for Livingstone, he's a fast learner.

"He's super smart too. He came in, got the playbook right away. Understands football in space and stuff like that. So it's real fun," Mateer added.

With any new face in the program, there's always going ot be natural curiosity. Especially if one of those players comes from your arch-rival and a school that has beaten you three of the last four seasons.

Mateer admits that this curiosity has been the kickstarter for a few conversations between him and Livingstone. But there's so much else to focus on between now and the next edition of the Red River Rivalry.

"We've had conversations," Mateer said. "But we haven't sat him down in a room, and 'How do you this and that?' But no, I mean, we'll ask. Everybody's curious.

"I'm not gonna lie. It's more like, what's it like there? Like, how was it? In the process of him coming here. But we're not grilling scheme and stuff like that, no."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.