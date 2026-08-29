Oklahoma’s WRs, CBs Have Grown From ‘Back and Forth’ Battles in Practice

NORMAN — Last year, Oklahoma’s secondary was very consistent, while its wide receiver room was not.

But according to sophomore wide receiver Elijah Thomas, it hasn’t been that way since the Sooners’ 2025 season ended eight months ago.

“We’ve done a lot of stuff that we didn’t do last year, and I think that’s why we’ve really taken that step,” Thomas said.

Isaiah Sategna, who transferred to OU from Arkansas ahead of the 2025 season, was the only truly consistent wideout last year, as he logged 965 yards and eight touchdowns on 67 catches.

Collectively, the offense struggled down the stretch. But Oklahoma did plenty of work to bolster the wide receiver room after the season ended. The Sooners added Trell Harris, Parker Livingstone and Mackenzie Alleyne to the roster from the transfer portal while also retaining Thomas, Manny Choice, Jer’Michael Carter and Jacob Jordan.

Courtland Guillory, a sophomore cornerback, is one of the several talented defensive backs who battles the wideouts in practice every day. And he believes that the position group has taken a significant step forward.

“I look forward to being lined up against those guys every day because I know they're gonna bring their all,” Guillory said. “I love competing and they do too, so it's great.”

Quarterback John Mateer will once again command OU’s offense in 2026. He completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,885 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during his first season at Oklahoma.

Mateer also hopes to improve on his 2025 season. And he believes that this group of wide receivers will allow him to do so, thanks to their competitiveness against the secondary.

“It's definitely back and forth,” Mateer said. “We'll have a good period, and then they'll get us, too. They'll come back even harder, and then you've got to learn how to fight back. Translating that to game day is going to be huge.”

Oklahoma’s defense has steadily improved under coach Brent Venables, and the secondary was stellar in 2025.

Cornerback Eli Bowen and safety Peyton Bowen both earned All-SEC honors in 2025, while Guillory took home On3 Freshman All-American honors.

That unit, however, also has room to grow. The Sooners intercepted only nine passes and finished with a minus-three turnover margin last year.

Just like OU’s defensive backs have seen the wideouts grow, Thomas believes that the secondary has similarly improved after battling the wide receivers for the last several months.

"It's iron sharpening iron every day,” Thomas said. “It’s 50/50 — it’s never someone whooping another person. It’s just good on good.”

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