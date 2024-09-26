Oklahoma SEC Travel Preview: What to Do in Auburn
It’s Oklahoma’s first year in the Southeastern Conference, so naturally, OU football fans traveling to eastern Alabama to watch the Sooners take on the Auburn Tigers this weekend are going to need some food and drink recommendations.
Sooners On SI has got you covered.
Sports Illustrated’s On SI network has writers planted throughout the other 15 SEC hamlets and townships — even Austin, TX, though we’ll give you some Dallas recs when the OU-Texas game rolls around in two weeks — and we’ll give you some of the top recommendations from the locals who make their home in the SEC footprint.
We’ll also take a peek at TripAdvisor and check out websites and menus ourselves for the various restaurants, bars, coffee shops, greasy spoons and hot spots throughout each SEC city the Sooners travel to. Because we’re sentimental, we’re also going to give you a short list of the top attractions and must-see’s.
This year, that starts with Auburn on Saturday (a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff at picturesque Jordan-Hare Stadium). On Oct. 26, we’ll give you suggestions for your trip to The Grove when OU plays at Ole Miss. OU visits Missouri on Nov. 9, and although Sooner Nation is probably familiar enough with Columbia, MO, we’ll give you our recommendations — because what hasn’t changed in the past 12 years? Finally, the Sooners close the regular season with a trip to LSU on Nov. 30, and you’ll definitely want to know where to eat, drink and be merry in Baton Rouge.
As for the game, check out the impressive Heisman statues of Pat Sullivan, Bo Jackson and Cam Newton, and no matter what, be in your seat at least 25 minute before kickoff for the War Eagle flight.
Auburn, nicknamed “The Loveliest Village on the Plains” from a line of poetry by Oliver Goldsmith, has also been called “the coolest college town in the South.”
“I recommend just getting there in time to walk the campus,” Georgia On SI’s Brooks Austin says. “For my money, it’s the prettiest campus in the conference.”
Here’s what to do in Auburn, with thanks to Austin, Auburn On SI’s Daniel Locke, Tennessee Vols podcaster Dave Hooker and a few others kind enough to make suggestions for Oklahoma travelers:
Where to Eat
A few of the more upscale options include:
Hamilton’s on Magnolia specializes in seafood and serves a spicy grilled salmon sandwich as well as a honey ginger salmon entree. Chocolate chip bread pudding is on my list.
Acre serves an appetizer called “Chicken Fried” bacon and features Sunday brunch that includes pit-smoked bacon and eggs, scratch made biscuits, fried chicken with hot honey-butter plus fresh bloody Mary’s and custom made mimosas.
Near campus: Glenn Avenue and Gay Street.
The Hound has brunch on both Saturday and Sunday (that’ll be my choice) and serves classic breakfasts with a “tableshare” of “craft bacon” source from craft artisans. There’s also “The Big Nasty,” a sandwich of Nashville style hot chicken, Mama Sue’s pepper jelly, house bacon and a fried egg on a griddled kaiser roll.
Near campus: College Street and Glenn Avenue
A couple of traditional local spots have caught our eye as well:
Momma Goldberg’s deli has three locations in Auburn and one in Opelika and is famous for the “Mama’s Love” (roast beef and smoked turkey with meunster), the Big Momma (extra hickory smoked turkey breast, ham, pastrami and muenster) Momma’s Nachos (hot pepper cheese melted on Doritos).
Near campus: Magnolia Avenue and N. Donohue Drive
Niffer’s Place recently renovated and is famous for their corn nuggets as well as their white cheese dip. Specialty sandwiches include the cheddar sliders, the black n’ bleu bacon, the fire truck and the chipotle. I’d go for the Nashville Hot Tacos.
If you’re on the move like us and don’t have the kind of time you need to sit and soak up the ambiance, you might try the local fast food:
Guthrie’s has three locations, including the original in Auburn, and serves chicken fingers, fries and toast (think Raising Canes).
Foosackly’s is another local shop specializing in chicken fingers with a few more choices, including a chicken finger salad and a buffalo sandwich.
Near campus: Glenn Avenue and Dean Road.
Daniel Locke’s personal favorites
Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill has burritos, soft tacos, quesadillas, nachos and the like.
Agave Loco serves daily drink specials featuring margaritas, plus a variety of tacos, chimichangas, burritos and enchiladas.
Nightlife
If you’re looking for a place to hang out and catch the local pregame or postgame vibe, SkyBar Cafe, 1716 and Southeastern are all within a block of each other near campus and tends to draw a college-age crowd. Expect a cover charge, $10-20.
Older fans might enjoy The Avondale Bar and Tap Room, Live Oaks or Halftime Sports Bar. All are within walking distance of Jordan-Hare Stadium along College Street between Magnolia Avenue and Glenn Avenue.
Coffee
“The best coffee shop in Alabama,” Locke says. “I love Ross House. I go there every morning.”
Near campus: Magnolia Avenue and Toomer Street.
Must Do
Toomer’s Drugs, an historic drugstore from 1896 featuring an old-fashioned soda fountain; serves sandwiches and shakes, and their world-famous, fresh-squeezed lemonade “is a must,” Locke tells me. Southern Living says “It’s what God drinks on game days.”
Near campus: Magnolia Avenue and College Street, catty-corner from Auburn Oaks at Toomer’s Corner. If the Tigers beat the Sooners, break out your camera as they “roll the corner” with thousands of rolls of toilet paper. Look for the bricks in the shape of a giant tiger paw.
Golf
RTJ’s Grand National features two championship courses and a par-3 course. Better for more experienced players.
Pines Crossing is better for higher-handicappers and duffers like me.
Relax
Chewacla State Park, just about five miles straight south of the Auburn campus, features a 26-acre lake, hiking and biking trails, swimming, a playground and some scenic waterfalls. Entrance fee is $4 ($2 for kids 4-11 and 62 and up, military free).