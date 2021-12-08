Oklahoma Senator Proposes Desolate 'Lincoln Riley Highway' on Western Edge of Panhandle

A Republican senator from Ponca City proposes the "tiniest section" of a remote road on the way out of Oklahoma to "honor" the former OU coach.

Lincoln Riley’s not having a great week.

Monday, the former Oklahoma head coach appeared on a USC promotional video — or something — that would make Public Access TV proud.

The awkwardness is palpable.

Then Tuesday, an Oklahoma senator introduced a bill that would “honor” Riley’s stay at OU with a remote, three-inch stretch of Oklahoma Highway 325 — the westbound lane only, just before it crosses the border into New Mexico — in the Panhandle.

“I felt the state of Oklahoma needed an appropriate goodbye to this former head coach whose sudden departure left many in shock, including a team of young, dedicated college players,” wrote Sen. Bill Coleman. “I found the tiniest section of our most desolate of highways to pay tribute to Coach Riley’s exit from Oklahoma football and the state. This is only fitting as this is the last three inches one sees before leaving our great state heading west.”

The Ponca City Republican senator will pay for the signage himself, with no apparent cost to Oklahoma taxpayers.

“While we are all free to pursue employment elsewhere, there is a level of professionalism that is expected to be adhered to,” Colman said. “From all indications, professionalism was pretty much absent in how this departure was executed.”

The next legislative session convenes on Feb. 7, and could be passed into law then.