Oklahoma signee Caleb Williams makes huge promise in his final 'All on the Line' blog

Sooner quarterback signee and SI 99's No. 1 overall player talks enrolling early, the NFC Championship, and makes a big promise after arriving in Norman this weekend

The top player in the nation for 2021 started his Sooner career on Monday.

Quarterback Caleb Williams enrolled at Oklahoma early, meaning he will finish up his senior year of high school, begin his first semester at OU and get acclimated to the football program simultaneously.

As a result, Williams will be breaking his streak of 48 straight editions of his “All on the Line” recruiting blog with Sports Illustrated All-American.

“This Sports Illustrated blog, this ride, has been amazing. Coming in every week, 48 weeks in a row that we've been here, week-in and week-out,” Williams wrote. “This week ... I'm not saying goodbye. It's see you later. It's not the last blog, I'll be back very soon. I don't know exactly when just yet.”

Williams said he can’t wait to get to work with his new teammates in Norman.

“I'm finally enrolled at OU. I have my first class Monday, so I can't wait. I got our first team workout coming Wednesday morning. Back to early morning workouts and stuff like that. Glad to be in class, glad to be here and glad to be with my guys,” he wrote. “Just happy and glad to be getting to work. I haven't played football in a year so it's kind of awesome to be able to get back out there with a team and to know you'll be going out with them on Saturdays. Guys you'll go to war with each week.”

Eight other members of the 2021 class joined Williams as early enrollees. Joining the No. 1 player from SIAA’s SI99 are three other finishers on the list in wide receiver Mario Williams and defensive backs Billy Bowman Jr. and Latrell McCutchin. Defensive linemen Isaiah Coe, Ethan Downs, Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge, as well as linebacker Clayton Smith and wide receiver Cody Jackson are also already beginning their journey with the Sooners.

Conference championship weekend in the NFL caught Caleb Williams’ eye this weekend too, with great quarterback matchups in Patrick Mahomes versus Josh Allen and Tom Brady versus Aaron Rodgers.

Unfortunately for Williams, his guy ended up on the short end of the stick.

“Going into this week, and I hate to say this, but Tom Brady beat Aaron Rodgers. I have strong opinions about this game but Tom Brady is going to his 10th Super Bowl at age 43. It's kind of amazing. 43 years old, still doing what he loves, and doing it at such a high level,” he wrote. “I tip my hat to Tom Brady for beating Aaron Rodgers because, as you all know of me, I believe Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT.”

Before Williams closed out his last blog for the time being, he did reaffirm a promise to Sooner fans around the country.

“I'm going into a QB room that is proving to have an embarrassment of riches, and I'm focused on doing my part, as I promised you all, to win a few Nattys,” he wrote.

“I'm locked in. I'm ready. I've been waiting on this for what seems like my whole life.”