Oklahoma Signing Day: DT Alton Tarber

The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.

Name: Alton Tarber

Hometown: Deerfield Beach, FL

Height: 6-1

Weight: 305

Position: DT

School: Deerfield Beach High School

Evaluation: Alton Tarber is the visual representation of the page turning for the defense in Norman. A massive body at the heart of the defensive line, Tarber is built much more in the mold of an SEC defensive lineman as opposed to the thinner, taller and quicker defensive lineman favored by Alex Grinch for his Speed D. Tarber is a force in the middle, overpowering opposing offensive lineman and demanding a double team to keep him out of the backfield. Linebackers should be able to stay clean with Tarber anchoring the defensive line, allowing Brent Venables to crank up the pressure on opposing offenses with his coveted linebacker room.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.