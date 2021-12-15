Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Signing Day: LB Kip Lewis

    The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.
    Author:

    Kip Lewis

    Hometown: Carthage, TX

    Height: 6-1

    Weight: 200

    Position: LB

    Read More

    School: Carthage High School

    Evaluation: No player may enjoy being coached by Brent Venables more in the 2022 class than Kip Lewis. The Carthage product is the spitting image of the modern linebacker who can cover sideline-to-sideline with ease. Lewis is a nice open field tackler, and will be comfortable playing in space in both the Big 12 and the SEC. Along with his ability to drop back into coverage, Lewis is able to step up in the run game and deliver punishing blows as well, and is an all-around nice get for the Sooners. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Kip Lewis commitment
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: LB Kip Lewis

    1 minute ago
    Nick Evers
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: QB Nick Evers

    15 minutes ago
    Jason Llewellyn Visit
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: Tight End/H-back Jason Llewellyn

    28 minutes ago
    Kobie McKinzie
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: LB Kobie McKinzie

    36 minutes ago
    Jayden Gibson
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: WR Jayden Gibson

    37 minutes ago
    Bob Stoops - Podium
    Football

    Bob Stoops Names Oklahoma's Offensive, Defensive Play Callers for the Alamo Bowl

    8 hours ago
    Jayden Gibson
    Football

    Oklahoma Lands Coveted Receiver Commitment

    13 hours ago
    Alton Tarber
    Football

    Oklahoma Lands Defensive Line Commitment

    20 hours ago