    December 15, 2021
    Oklahoma Signing Day: OT Jacob Sexton

    The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.
    Name: Jacob Sexton

    Hometown: Edmond, OK

    Height: 6-5

    Weight: 285

    Position: OT

    School: Deer Creek High School

    Evaluation: Jacob Sexton keeps improving, something that’s been a constant from the OK Preps standout his entire recruitment. The Edmond, OK, product utilizes his wrestling background to win battles in the trenches, and is another guy who can play all across the line for coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Deer Creek moved him all around, even installing a package for Sexton to play defensive tackle to harness his ability to violently fire off the football. Sexton’s footwork allows him to deal with speedy defensive ends as well, and he will be a nice addition to the OU offensive line room. 

